Behavidence Launches New Automation Feature for Enhanced Mental Health Monitoring
The new automation feature allows clinicians to set alerts and automated actions based on mental health scores
It enables clinicians to effortlessly streamline patient care with real-time data, improving both the efficiency and effectiveness of their practice.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Behavidence, a leading provider of digital biomarkers for mental health, announces the launch of a new automation feature in Behavidence Care. This innovative addition is designed to empower clinicians, including psychologists, psychiatrists, nurses, social workers, and other mental health professionals, by providing real-time insights and streamlining patient monitoring processes.
— Roy Cohen
Revolutionizing Mental Health Care with Automations
The new automation feature allows clinicians to set alerts and automated actions based on mental health scores such as Depression, Anxiety, Stress, and ADHD, which are passively generated by the Behavidence App. Key functionalities include:
Threshold-Based Alerts: Clinicians can set specific thresholds for mental health scores and receive timely alerts via email when these thresholds are met, ensuring prompt intervention.
Automated Questionnaires: When thresholds are exceeded, the system can automatically send standardized questionnaires like PHQ-9 or GAD-7 to patients, enriching patient files with valuable data.
Enhanced Patient Monitoring: This feature provides clinicians with real-time data on patient progress, optimizing outcomes and improving triage processes.
Seamless Billing: A report of all questionnaires sent and filled is easily downloadable, simplifying the billing process for clinicians.
By default, the automation is set to trigger for scores over 80% sustained for more than five days, providing a robust dataset for remote monitoring and enabling clinicians to make informed decisions during patient meetings.
Empowering Clinicians with Real-Time Data
“Behavidence Care’s new automation feature is a game-changer for mental health professionals,” said Roy Cohen, CEO at Behavidence. “It enables clinicians to effortlessly streamline patient care with real-time data, improving both the efficiency and effectiveness of their practice. This innovation underscores our commitment to advancing mental health care through technology.”
About Behavidence
Behavidence is at the forefront of digital biomarker technology, providing innovative solutions to enhance mental health care. Our products are designed to empower clinicians with accurate, real-time data, enabling better patient outcomes and more efficient care processes.
