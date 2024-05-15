Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,768 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,744 in the last 365 days.

Unusual Machines to Host Q1 Earnings Call on May 15

ORLANDO, Fla., May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American: UMAC) (“Unusual Machines” or the “Company”), a drone and drone components manufacturer, will host a webcast on Wednesday, May 15, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the Company's operational and financial highlights for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. A question-and-answer session will follow management’s prepared remarks.

Event: Unusual Machines First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call
Date: Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Webcast: https://redchip.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Tkz-BkNeSB2Ma0T3CfbLxQ#/registration


For interested individuals unable to join the live event, a webcast replay will be available for six months through the investor relations section of Unusual Machine’s website.

About Unusual Machines

Unusual Machines manufactures and sells drone components and drones across a diversified brand portfolio, which includes Fat Shark, the leader in FPV (first-person view) ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. The Company also retails small, acrobatic FPV drones and equipment directly to consumers through the curated Rotor Riot e-commerce store. With a changing regulatory environment, Unusual Machines seeks to be a dominant Tier-1 parts supplier to the fast-growing multi-billion-dollar US drone industry. According to Fact.MR, the global drone accessories market is currently valued at $17.5 billion and is set to top $115 billion by 2032. 

For more information visit Unusual Machines at https://www.unusualmachines.com/.

SOURCE: Unusual Machines, Inc.


Contact:

Dave Gentry
RedChip Companies
1-407-644-4256
UMAC@redchip.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Unusual Machines to Host Q1 Earnings Call on May 15

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Electronics Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more