Marine Radio Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Marine Radio Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The marine radio market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.64 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Marine Radio Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the marine radio market size is predicted to reach $2.64 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%.

The growth in the marine radio market is due to the increasing maritime transportation. North America region is expected to hold the largest marine radio market share. Major players in the marine radio market include Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Thales Group, SEA COM Corp., Garmin Ltd., Entel Group, JVC Kenwood Holdings Inc., and Cobham plc.

Marine Radio Market Segments

• By Type: Fixed Mount, Handheld

• By Frequency Band Range: Low-Band VHF (49-108 MHz), High-Band VHF (169-216 MHz), Low-Band UHF (450-806 MHz), High-Band UHF (900-952 MHz)

• By Modulation Technique: Amplitude Modulation (AM), Frequency Modulation (PF), Phase Modulation (PM), Spread Spectrum Modulation

• By Application: Fishery, Transport, Leisure and Recreation, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global marine radio market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A marine radio is a communication device designed explicitly for watercraft, boats, ships, and other maritime vessels for ship-to-ship and ship-to-shore communication, distress signaling, and emergency response coordination. These radios are essential tools for communication and safety at sea, allowing sailors, captains, and maritime authorities to communicate with each other, nearby vessels, and shore-based stations.

