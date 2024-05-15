Berberine Supplements Market To Witness Exponential Growth, Expected to Hit US$ 2.05 Billion by 2034 at 8.6% CAGR

Recognition of safety and potential health benefits of berberine supplements by regulatory bodies in several regions key factor driving growth, says Fact.MR

ROCKVILLE, MD , UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Berberine is present in many plants, such as goldenseal, barberry, and Oregon grapes. Sales of berberine supplements are rising due to their possible health benefits, particularly in relation to addressing heart diseases and blood sugar regulation. The global berberine supplement market is set to be valued at US$ 897.6 million in 2024 and further increase at a CAGR of 8.6% between 2024 and 2034.Due to berberine's ability to lower blood sugar, the supplements are used extensively by people with type 2 diabetes. The increasing number of clinical research studies highlighting the potential health benefits of berberine has led to a rise in consumer trust in the efficacy of berberine supplements.The market for berberine supplements is evolving steadily in large part due to the health benefits of berberine, which include its capacity to lower the risk of heart disease, manage weight, and control blood sugar and cholesterol imbalances. Regulatory agencies in various countries are acknowledging the safety and possible advantages of berberine supplements, although the United States FDA has not regulated their use.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9978 Key Takeaways from Market Study:Sales of berberine supplements are expected to reach US$ 897.6 million in 2024.The market is forecasted to climb to US$ 2.05 billion by the end of 2034.Sales of berberine supplements in the United States are forecasted to reach US$ 155.8 million in 2024.Japan accounts for 30% share of the East Asia market in 2024.Sales of berberine supplements in China are forecasted to touch US$ 327.1 million by the end of 2034.The East Asia market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.4% in the next 10 years.“Growing consumer demand for natural health supplements, driven by rising awareness of the benefits of berberine in managing metabolic and cardiovascular conditions, is boosting market growth,” says a Fact.MR analystRole of Berberine as Pharmaceutical Intervention for ObesityBusinesses can effectively promote their berberine supplements and increase revenue by changing their marketing strategies to reach their target audience. Recent studies have explored the possibility of berberine as a pharmaceutical intervention for obesity. Scientific data claims that berberine restricts human and murine adipocytes from accumulating fat. Supplements containing berberine significantly reduce visceral fat, body weight, and body mass index. They reduce C-reactive protein levels, which are key indicators of inflammation.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=9978 Country-wise InsightsIn 2022, Japan emerged as a key exporter of berberine chloride, a hydrochloride and ammonium salt form of the herb known for its potential in combating diabetes and inflammation. Export data indicates that Japan was the leading supplier of berberine chloride to India that year.Berberine is widely used across Asian countries, particularly in China, due to its excellent clinical and safety profile. It is considered one of the most promising natural product-derived drugs for treating cardiovascular and metabolic diseases (CVMD), thanks to advancements in pharmacological research.The berberine supplement market in China is expanding, driven by its long-standing history in herbal and traditional Chinese medicine. Berberine has been used for years in China to treat diabetes, with diabetes cases among the Chinese population seeing a 10.5% year-over-year increase in 2021.Category-wise InsightsThe market for berberine supplements is witnessing substantial growth driven by the rising preference for fast-absorbing, vegan-friendly options among health-conscious individuals. Additionally, the proven health benefits associated with berberine in managing various medical conditions contribute to this trend.Berberine supplements typically range in price from $15 to $40 for a month's supply and are readily accessible online. Despite certain countries, such as the United States, lacking locally sourced berberine-containing plants, these supplements are widely available through online platforms. The surge in demand for supplements like berberine is attributed to the increasing popularity of natural alternatives and heightened health awareness among internet users.There is a notable increase in the demand for berberine supplements in tablet form owing to their rapid absorption by the body, making them the preferred choice for many consumers. Tablets ensure consistent dosing, enabling users to achieve desired effects effectively. Moreover, the growing adoption of plant-based and vegan lifestyles is driving sales of berberine capsules, as they align with consumer preferences by containing no animal-derived ingredients.Explore More Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Pet Allergy Immune Supplements Market . 