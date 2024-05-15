Bong Go's Malasakit Team delivers assistance to fire victims in Pasig City

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go dispatched his Malasakit Team to immediately assist Barangay Rosario, Pasig City fire victims on Monday, May 13.

In a video message, Go highlighted the ongoing modernization initiatives at the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) to boost its capacity to handle fire emergencies and disaster situations effectively.

Under Republic Act No. 11589, which Go primarily authored and co-sponsored, the bureau is required to implement a ten-year modernization plan. This plan includes procuring advanced firefighting technology, increased staffing, specialized training for firefighters, and other enhancements.

"Sa mga nasunugan, huwag ho kayong mag-alala. Sabi ko nga sa inyo noon, ang gamit ay nabibili. Ang pera ay kikitain, subalit 'yung perang kikitain ay hindi po nabibili ang buhay. A lost life is a lost life forever," said Go in a video message.

"Pangalagaan at ingatan po natin ang buhay at kalusugan ng bawat isa. Ang importante po magtulungan tayo, sino pa ba ang magtutulungan kung 'di tayo lang po kapwa natin Pilipino. Kaya po nandirito kami ngayon para tulungan kayong lahat mga kababayan ko," he added.

The Malasakit Team of Senator Go conducted the relief activity at Barangay Rosario Hall, where they distributed grocery packs, water containers, masks, vitamins, masks, and shirts to 127 affected households. There were also select recipients of shoes.

The senator, the chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, also encouraged residents to take advantage of the services offered in Malasakit Centers nationwide, including the one at Rizal Medical Center in the city.

The Malasakit Center is a one-stop shop that brings together relevant agencies to provide medical-related assistance to underprivileged Filipinos. The Malasakit Centers Act, which Go principally authored and sponsored, has assisted more or less ten million Filipinos nationwide through its 165 operational centers.

"Lapitan n'yo lang po ang Malasakit Center sa inyong lugar. At mayroon po kayong Malasakit Center dito po sa Rizal Medical Center (RMC) po. Para po iyan sa Pilipino, karapatan n'yo po 'yan, lapitan n'yo lang po," Go said.

To further help RMC, Go, as Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, also previously supported constructing a seven-story multispecialty building within the hospital's compound and acquiring medical equipment.

"Ilapit natin ang serbisyo ng gobyerno sa mga nangangailangan nito lalo na pagdating sa kalusugan ng mga mahihirap nating kababayan. Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," underscored Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.