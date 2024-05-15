PHILIPPINES, May 15 - Press Release

May 14, 2024 Bong Go calls for improved justice delivery and access as Senate approves key judicial expansion bills on third and final reading Senator Christopher "Bong" Go lauded the Senate's approval on the third and final reading of several landmark bills on Monday, May 13, aimed at expanding the Judicial system by creating new branches of Regional Trial Courts (RTC) and Municipal Trial Courts (MTC) nationwide. Senator Francis Tolentino is the principal sponsor of the measures. These bills, co-sponsored by Go, signify a crucial advancement in enhancing the efficiency and accessibility of the country's Judiciary, ensuring timely justice and reducing case backlogs. The newly approved bills include: 1. House Bill No. 6582: Creating two additional branches of the RTC in Cabagan, Isabela.

2. House Bill No. 6583: Establishing three additional RTC branches and two additional MTC branches in San Jose and Basilisa, Dinagat Islands.

3. House Bill No. 6584: Adding one RTC branch in Baybay City, Leyte.

4. House Bill No. 8247: Creating four additional RTC branches in Calauag, Quezon.

5. House Bill No. 8248: Establishing two RTC and two MTC branches in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur.

6. House Bill No. 8249: Adding ten RTC branches and eight MTC branches in Antipolo, Rizal.

7. House Bill No. 8250: Creating two RTC branches in the Island Garden City of Samal and Panabo, Davao del Norte.

8. House Bill No. 8253: Adding one MTC branch in Malaybalay City, Bukidnon.

9. House Bill No. 8254: Establishing five RTC branches in Rosario and San Juan, Batangas.

10. House Bill No. 8256: Creating three RTC and two Metropolitan Trial Court (MeTC) branches in Navotas City.

11. House Bill No. 8258: Adding three MTC branches in San Carlos, Pangasinan.

12. House Bill No. 8259: Establish additional RTC and MeTC branches in San Juan City and convert four RTC branches in Pasig City to San Juan City.

13. House Bill No. 8260: Creating two RTC branches in Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental.

14. House Bill No. 8251: Adding four RTC and four MTC branches in Ormoc City, Leyte.

15. House Bill No. 8255: Establishing two MTC branches in Bacolod City, Negros Occidental.

16. House Bill No. 8252: Creating two RTC branches in Tubod, Lanao del Norte. Go, member of the Senate Committee on Justice, expressed his enthusiasm for the passage of these bills, emphasizing their importance in ensuring timely justice and reducing the backlog of cases. "The creation of these additional court branches is a monumental step towards a more efficient and effective judiciary," Go stated. "By bringing the courts closer to the people, we are not only expediting the delivery of justice but also reinforcing public trust in our legal system," he added. Go also acknowledged the Judiciary's critical role in upholding democracy and protecting citizens' rights. "A strong and responsive judicial system is the backbone of our democracy. These new courts will help ensure justice is served swiftly and fairly, benefiting countless Filipinos nationwide." If enacted into law, the newly established courts are expected to alleviate the burden on existing courts and provide more accessible legal recourse for communities. This development is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the Judiciary and ensure that every Filipino has access to timely and fair justice. Go assured the public that he would continue to advocate for the Judiciary and work towards further improvements in the legal system. "The passage of these bills is just the beginning," Go remarked. "We will continue to push for reforms and enhancements to make sure that our judiciary can meet the needs of our people." Go earlier filed Senate Bill No. 2111 to strengthen the fiscal autonomy of the Judicial branch. The bill mandates that the budget proposal prepared by the Supreme Court shall be incorporated into the draft national budget without revisions. He also filed SBN 1186, which seeks the creation of additional divisions of the Court of Appeals and the appointment of additional justices to help the Judiciary provide a more reliable, unbiased, and swift delivery of justice in the country.