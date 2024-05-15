Consumr.ai Honored Among Top 100 Startups by The Lead in 2024
Empowering Data Analytics with Privacy at Its Core
We are thrilled to be acknowledged by The Lead as a leader among data and analytics startups”BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- consumr.ai, the Consumer Intelligence Platform by ProfitWheel, proudly announces its recognition as one of the Top 100 startups by The Lead. This prestigious recognition highlights the top emerging companies across various sectors, with Consumr.ai being one of only eleven startups honored in the data and analytics category.
— Gautam Mehra
Founded on the principle of privacy-safe data integration, Consumr.ai leverages first-party data in a cohort-based approach, allowing advertisers and agencies to obtain deeper, instantly actionable insights into their audiences. This innovative method respects user privacy while providing valuable data utility, setting a new standard in the industry.
"We are thrilled to be acknowledged by The Lead as a leader among data and analytics startups," said Gautam Mehra CEO of ProfitWheel (The company behind consumr.ai). "This recognition is a testament to our team's hard work and innovation in creating a platform that not only respects user privacy but also delivers exceptional value to our clients."
consumr.ai's platform has already garnered significant attention for its ability to transform vast amounts of data into precise marketing insights, all while exceeding compliance with global data privacy regulations. This accolade from The Lead further validates the company's mission to redefine how consumer understanding can empower more effective marketing & advertising without compromising consumer privacy. Visit https://consumr.ai to find out more.
Gautam Mehra
ProfitWheel Inc.
email us here