Strategic Dialogue to Propel Five-Year Development Plan: IX Constitutional Government to Host the 2024 Timor-Leste and Development Partners’ Meeting

Wed. 15 of May of 2024, 02:01h

The Ministry of Finance, jointly with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, and in coordination with the Office of the Prime Minister is set to host the 2024 Timor-Leste and Development Partners’ Meeting (TLDPM). The event will be held from May 15th to 17th, 2024, at the Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão Auditorium, Ministry of Finance, Aitarak Laran, Dili.

This year marks the inaugural high-level dialogue for the IX Constitutional Government with its development partners since it took office in July 2023. Themed “A Time for Action: IX Constitutional Government Five Years Plan”, the meeting will serve as a platform for unveiling and discussing the government’s strategic vision and priorities for the next five years. In addition, technical discussions will be conducted on four critical sectors, namely, social, economic, infrastructure and institutional strengthening aimed at enhancing the alignment of Development Partners’ support with the government’s strategic objectives.

Co-chaired by the Minister of Finance, Santina Viegas Cardoso and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Bendito dos Santos Freitas, the 2024 TLDPM will bring together senior officials of the IX Constitutional Government, members from the National Parliament, representatives from the Diplomatic Corps, Development Partners, the Private Sector, Civil Society Organizations, Academia, and the Media.

Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão will deliver a keynote address on the concluding day, May 17th, 2024.

The 2024 TLDPM will culminate with a Development Partners’ Tour de Table and a Q&A session, offering each Development Partner an opportunity to present updates on their activities and discuss alignment with the government’s strategic priorities.