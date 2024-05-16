Full Circle Moments LLC: Creating Lifelong Memories through Music and Events

Merlene Cox

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Full Circle Moments LLC (FCMLLC), founded in 2021 by Merlene Cox, combines creativity and community in the music promotion and event planning industry. Her company specializes in organizing and promoting live music and entertainment for concerts, private or corporate events. The company’s focus is in the Texas Hill Country and Central Texas. FCM goes beyond bookings, facilitating unforgettable experiences that resonate with attendees, long after that final note has been played. Merlene says, “I want our shows to be an escape from the stress of daily life, and what better way to do that than through music.”

At the heart of FCM's mission is a commitment to creating events that not only entertain, but inspire and uplift. Merlene, the driving force behind the company, draws inspiration from her faith and a passion for music. She believes every step of her journey has been guided by a higher purpose to create a sense of community.

Reflecting on the origins of FCM, Cox says, "I attended a Tracy Byrd concert in 2020 and it was a transformative experience for me. I realized my calling to create events that would bring people together." Little did she know a year later, Tracy Byrd would be headlining her first event.

FCM’s success is built on strong relationships forged with artists, booking agents, venue owners and various other stakeholders in the music industry. It’s also the strong connections and friendships formed with attendees that set her company apart.

When asked about where she envisions her business in five years, Merlene says that she remains focused on the present, embracing each day's blessings and opportunities. However, she also understands the value of having a strategy and long-term business plan: “We have a formula to help ensure the ongoing progress of our business.”

Cox is also quick to attribute her organization’s success to having a dedicated group of people, committed to delivering exceptional events. “Our team has an unwavering dedication to creating moments that come full circle, uniting people through Faith, Family, Friends and Fun.”

For more information about Full Circle Moments LLC and upcoming events, please visit: fullcirclemomentsllc.com