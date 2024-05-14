ACD, ACC Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Drive Continuous Safety and Sustainability Performance

Arlington, VA (May 14, 2024) – Today, Alliance for Chemical Distribution (ACD), formerly the National Association of Chemical Distributors, and the American Chemistry Council (ACC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to support continued collaboration and enhance safety and sustainability in the chemical supply chain, from manufacture to distribution. ACD and ACC recognize the value of their respective performance programs, ACD Responsible Distribution™ and ACC Responsible Care®, in advancing these shared objectives.

The memorandum recognizes the complementary nature of each organization, their respective performance programs, and their members’ critical roles in the chemical supply chain. Through the MOU, ACD and ACC pledge to work together to promote excellent performance, recruit unaffiliated organizations, and support public policy efforts to benefit the entire chemical industry.

Eric R. Byer, President & CEO | Alliance for Chemical Distribution ACD has long worked in conjunction with ACC, and this memorandum represents a positive step forward in our continued commitment to upholding the highest standards in the chemical industry value chain. The collaboration between chemical manufacturers and chemical distribution experts is essential to countless industries across the nation, and our performance programs are vital to improving the quality, safety, and sustainability of the entire chemical supply chain. We are excited to continue our collaboration with ACC to support these programs and advance the best interest of our member companies.

Since 1991, ACD Responsible Distribution™ has been a trusted, comprehensive set of environmental, health, safety, security, and sustainability standards within the chemical distribution industry. This comprehensive framework demands continuous improvement in every phase of chemical storage, handling, transportation, and disposal. To learn more, click here.

Launched in the U.S. in 1988, ACC’s Responsible Care® program drives continual improvement and supports innovation in products and processes in manufacturing and throughout the supply chain. A mandate of ACC membership, Responsible Care® companies track and transparently report performance metrics, holding ourselves accountable to employees, stakeholders, and community members.

Chris Jahn, President & CEO | American Chemistry Council Programs like Responsible Care® and ACD Responsible Distribution™ are vital to helping companies of all sizes understand and enhance their safety and sustainability performance. At their core, they help our industry be responsible stewards of our people and our planet. We are excited to embark on this next chapter of collaboration with ACD to meet our collective goals.

ACD and ACC have a longstanding collaborative relationship, working together on many projects, including their upcoming golf tournament, Swings for STEM, which will raise money for the Future of STEM Scholars Initiative (FOSSI). For more information on the tournament, read here.

Read the full Memorandum of Understanding.