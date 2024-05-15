Flash News: OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Moongate

SINGAPORE, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, today announced the integration of Moongate with the OKX Wallet. This collaboration aims to simplify the onboarding process for Web3 users and provide a seamless, secure, and user-friendly experience for OKX Wallet users.



Moongate is a groundbreaking identity and payment infrastructure built for Web3. It enables users to create decentralized identities, make payments, and access a wide range of Web3 applications and services with ease. By integrating Moongate into the OKX Wallet, users can now enjoy a streamlined and efficient way to interact with the Web3 ecosystem.

The integration of Moongate into the OKX Wallet brings numerous benefits to users, including simplified onboarding, secure payments, enhanced user experience, and access to a wide range of Web3 applications. Moongate's user-friendly interface and intuitive design make it easy for users to create decentralized identities and start exploring the Web3 ecosystem. Additionally, Moongate's advanced payment infrastructure ensures secure and fast transactions across various Web3 platforms and applications.

The seamless integration of Moongate into the OKX Wallet provides users with a unified and intuitive interface, making it easier to manage their digital assets and interact with Web3 services. Moreover, Moongate's extensive network of partners and supported applications enables OKX Wallet users to discover and engage with a diverse array of Web3 services, including DeFi, NFTs, and more.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com



About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 80 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet’s account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi: A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



Disclaimer