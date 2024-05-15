Republican Jim Bennett for Congress (GA-3) releases statement on college campus protestors
EINPresswire.com/ -- Jim Bennett, Republican Candidate for Congress in Georgia’s 3rd Congressional District released a statement on the college campus protests.
“Any students who are here from another country and participating in chants of “death to Israel, death to America” while waving Hezbollah and Hamas flags should be deported,” said Jim Bennett.
Merriam-webster.com/dictionary/terrorism defines terrorism as "The unlawful use or threat of violence especially against the state or the public as a politically motivated means of attack or coercion."
“There is no reason we should let our own citizens, much less non-citizens, vandalize, trespass, harass and make threats against other students, our nation or our allies. What I’ve seen on several college campuses amounts to adding aid and comfort to terror organizations and participants should be thrown out of their universities."
Bennett added, "The New York Times reported on the increase in people on the terror watch list crossing our borders illegally. We need to protect society from them and our campus youth from being radicalized by them. As former law enforcement, the border and upholding the law are my top priorities and top issues of my campaign. I will take an oath on my way into Congress and I plan on keeping it.”
“Voters need to make the right choice in this Primary, if we want to see strong opposition to the status quo. Our national security is at stake and I’m going to do everything within my power to make us safer and more secure. That starts with the border and with the people's vote for Bennett in this Primary.”
Jim Bennett is running in the Primary for Georgia’s 3rd Congressional District which includes all of Carroll, Coweta, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Meriwether, Pike, Spalding, Troup and Upson Counties along with portions of Douglas, Fayette, Henry and Muscogee Counties. Those wanting to learn more or get involved in the campaign should visit www.jimbennett.us.
For interviews or more information, contact the campaign at 770-328-3626 or jamesgilbertbennett@gmail.com.
