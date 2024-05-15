MADE IN USA ONE LLC in Acquisition Phase for Significant Shares in BioCube, Inc.
Made in USA One LLC, based in Cheyenne, WY, and veteran-owned, in the acquisition phase for control block shares of public company BioCube, Inc.
MADE IN USA ONE ensures compliance with U.S. laws, enhancing product integrity and supporting national economic growth”CHEYENNE, WY, USA, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MADE IN USA ONE LLC ("MIUSA"), a Wyoming-based limited liability company and veteran-owned business, today announces it is in the acquisition phase of a significant number of shares in BioCube, Inc. ("BioCube"), also known as “Wasatch” in Delaware, whose stock symbol is listed on the OTC market and can be tracked via Yahoo Finance. This acquisition would be a key part of MIUSA's broader strategy and would include a reverse stock split, board restructuring, corporate rebranding, Wyoming Domiciled and alignment with MIUSA's vision for growth.
Government Compliance and Registrations
Made in USA One LLC is proud to announce that it has been awarded the government-approved Commercial and Government Entity (CAGE) Code: 8JSY1 under the Governmental System for Award Management (SAM) as of September 2023. MIUSA, as the only registered product verification and validation firm that qualifies government contractors' products as MADE IN USA CERTIFIED™ and PRODUCT OF USA CERTIFIED™, underscores its unwavering commitment to high standards and integrity in supporting domestic manufacturing.
Strategic Corporate Actions
Following the acquisition, MIUSA is poised to nominate independent members to BioCube’s board of directors to ensure governance structures support strategic growth and operational excellence. The subsequent steps involve a reverse stock split and a comprehensive audit to streamline operations and establish a robust financial structure, all in preparation for an exciting new growth phase.
Once the audit is complete, MIUSA will issue new shares and file a registration statement with the Over Counter Markets (OTCQX), the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This filing will reflect the new direction and structure of the company post-integration of BioCube’s operations.
Future Compliance and Listings
The comprehensive restructuring aims to align the newly merged entity with OTCQX market requirements. It will be followed by an application for listing on the NYSE Small Cap. A new stock symbol, which will be requested to reflect the changed company name and branding, will be announced, marking a new era for the company.
Regulatory Compliance
All strategic initiatives MIUSA undertakes are conducted under the guidance of SEC Attorney Neal Hutchenson, ensuring adherence to all regulatory requirements and standards. MIUSA’s actions are supported by filings with the SEC under CIK: 0002010842, promoting transparency and regulatory compliance.
About Made in USA One LLC
Made in USA One LLC is dedicated to leveraging strategic investments to prioritize high-quality U.S.-based manufacturing and development. As a veteran-owned company, MIUSA brings a unique perspective and stringent ethical standards to the industry.
The mission of Made in USA One LLC is to drive economic growth and sustainability through strategic investments in American innovation, preparing for a future defined by global leadership in environmentally conscious business practices. As a firm registered with the Commercial and Government Entity (CAGE) and the System for Award Management (SAM), Made in USA One LLC complies with rigorous government standards and certifies products as genuinely American-made. Our mission is to empower economic growth and sustainability through strategic investments in U.S. innovation, ensuring a future characterized by leadership in technology and environmentally conscious business practices.
MADE IN USA CERTIFIED: Ensuring Transparency in Manufacturing
The MADE IN USA CERTIFIED seal is more than just a label. It guarantees that a product has been manufactured within the United States, with a significant portion of its components sourced domestically. This certification is essential for distinguishing manufactured goods, ensuring the "Made in the USA" claim is transparent and reliable. Each product bearing this seal adheres to stringent requirements, thus reinforcing the integrity of U.S. manufacturing and building consumer trust.
PRODUCT OF USA CERTIFIED: Guarantee for Agriculture and Livestock Products
The PRODUCT OF USA CERTIFIED seal is designated exclusively for edible products such as beef, chicken, and vegetables. Requiring that 100% of the product be sourced and produced within the United States, this certification attests to the quality and origin of the nation's agricultural products, offering reassurance about the safety and authenticity of the food consumers eat.
Made in USA One LLC (MIUSA) is strategically positioned to lead advancements in compliance and supply chain transparency, directly aligning with key national policies such as the five Executive Orders, the Buy American Act, and the Build Back Better framework. These mandates require rigorous adherence to U.S. manufacturing and production standards, a domain where MIUSA excels through its cutting-edge technology solutions.
Utilizing its state-of-the-art Scanner and ERP System, MIUSA provides indispensable tools for verifying and certifying 'Made in USA' products. This system is crucial for companies seeking to comply with the stringent SAM (System for Award Management) and CAGE (Commercial and Government Entity) requirements, ensuring that businesses meet federal procurement standards prioritizing American-made goods.
Furthermore, MIUSA is expanding its technological leadership to the agricultural sector, aiming to inventory over 2 million U.S. farms. This initiative supports the 'Product of USA' certification for tracking and tracing food products, enhancing transparency from farm to table. By employing advanced blockchain and AI technologies, MIUSA ensures the integrity and traceability of agricultural products, facilitating compliance with national food safety and labeling standards.
Together, these initiatives demonstrate MIUSA's commitment to strengthening U.S. manufacturing and agriculture, supporting the national economy, and ensuring the highest standards of data validation and product authenticity.
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding MIUSA's future operations and strategy, including integrating BioCube, corporate restructuring,
This press release marks an exciting chapter in the evolution of Made in USA One LLC. For further information about our projects and strategies or to schedule an interview with our CEO, Adam Reiser, please contact our Public Relations department using the above details.
