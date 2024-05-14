Quality of Life After Sepsis Reportedly Resulting in Multiple Amputations

Survivors of septic shock, facing possible amputations, exhibit significant challenges in mobility and quality of life.

SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Study proves that quadri-amputee patient can regain a fully acceptable functional and quality of life being monitored in a specialized health center with a multidisciplinary health professional to help him” … Dr. Charlotte Gorney, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.

What else did Dr. Gorney report in “Epidemiological Data, Functional Outcome, and Quality of Life of Patients with Multiple Amputations Due to Septic Shock” published in Preprints.org, 19 December 2023.

“Patients who survive the early stages of septic shock are at high risk of severe complications linked with acute cutaneous necrosis or Symmetrical Peripheral Gangrene (SPG), caused either by Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation (DIC) or the use of an inotropic agent.

80% presented bilateral trans-tibial amputations, all were able to return walking even over short distances, within an average of 8.4 months. 40% did not require a technical walking aid, 33.3% had no walking perimeter limitation. 47% had a higher mental and social quality of life score than the general population.”

Read Dr. Charlotte Gorney’s article: https://www.preprints.org/manuscript/202312.1452/v1

Dr. Greg Vigna, national sepsis attorney, states, “Septic shock is serious. When it is caused by an infected central line or PICC line, it is particularly devastating because people who have these devices are generally already sick and now, they are infected with hospital-acquired bacteria which are more difficult to treat and carry with them increased morbidity and mortality compared with sepsis from bacteria acquired in the community.”

Dr. Vigna adds, “Central-line associated bloodstream infections and other PICC line infections are serious complications. An overwhelming majority of PICC lines, dialysis catheters, and other central lines on the market are defective because the polyurethane tubing that goes into the vein does not reduce the risk of infections. There are safer alternative catheter designs that substantially reduce the risk of both blood clots and line infections.”

Dr. Vigna concludes, “We represent those who have suffered from hospital-acquired infections caused by PICC lines, mid-lines, and other central lines. Profits for manufacturers over patient safety is not acceptable.”

What is sepsis? Multiple organ damage from inflammation as a result of infection that may result in organ damage to the brain, kidney, heart, liver, and lungs.

What is septic shock? A life-threatening condition that causes dangerously low blood pressure due to infection that may result in amputations of fingers and toes, brain damage, kidney failure, ventilator dependence, oxygen dependence, and nerve damage.

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who represents those with serious injuries caused by defective medical devices including PICC lines, midlines, central lines, dialysis catheters, and MedPorts. He represents the injured with the Ben Martin Law Group, a national pharmaceutical injury law firm in Dallas, Texas. The attorneys are product liability and medical malpractice attorneys, and they represent the most injured across the country.