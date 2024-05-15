32nd Canoga Park Memorial Day Parade Honors Local Heroes
Annual hometown event honors local high school alumni who gave their lives in military service.CANOGA PARK, CA, USA, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready for a spectacular tribute to heroes and heritage as the Canoga Park Community Center proudly hosts the 32nd Annual Canoga Park Memorial Day Parade. Set for Monday, May 27, 2024, this heartfelt hometown event promises an unforgettable day of patriotic celebration, commencing with an opening ceremony at 10:00 AM and a vibrant parade starting at 11:00 AM along Sherman Way from Owensmouth Avenue to Cozycroft Street. This year's parade honors the valiant sacrifices of Canoga Park High School graduates who served and fell in military conflicts from World War II onward.
Bill Ratner, Chair of the Canoga Park Memorial Day Parade, captures the excitement of the community: “The Memorial Day Parade is a signature event in Canoga Park that brings our community together to honor our Military Members who died in service to their country. We give focus to the Gold Star Families from the graduates from Canoga Park High School. This is why our theme "Saluting the Price of Freedom" challenges us to remember their sacrifices not only on this day, but throughout the rest of the year. Come to the Parade to celebrate our community's solemn commitment to never forget our fallen who gave all for our freedom.”
Highlighting the event is Retired U.S. Army Major General Peter Gravett, a decorated hero with an illustrious career in both military and law enforcement, who will serve as Grand Marshal. "It is a profound honor to lead this parade," Major General Gravett remarked. "This event not only reflects our gratitude for those who sacrificed their lives but also strengthens our bonds as a community, celebrating our freedom and resilience."
The parade will be emceed by local business leader Miri Rossitto, founder and CEO of Cowe Communications. Attendees can expect a dazzling array of participants including local veterans' groups, equestrian teams, military units, and the Canoga Park High School Band and Cheer Squad, ensuring a spectacle that's as entertaining as it is meaningful.
With an expected turnout of over 30,000+ spectators, this year’s event is supported by key local organizations and businesses, including the Canoga Park/West Hills Chamber of Commerce, Valley Cultural Foundation, and Canoga Park Neighborhood Council, with generous sponsorship from Wendy’s, Gaspar Insurance, and Parker Brown.
Don’t miss this compelling day of tribute and pride at the Canoga Park Memorial Day Parade, themed “Saluting the Price of Freedom.” For more details and how to get involved, please visit canogaparkmemorialdayparade.com.
Join us as we salute our heroes in a celebration that promises to unite, inspire, and entertain — an event that no resident of Southern California will want to miss!
