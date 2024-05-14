Submit Release
Northrop Grumman Increases Quarterly Dividend 10 Percent to $2.06

FALLS CHURCH, Va., May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) declared a quarterly dividend of $2.06 per share on Northrop Grumman common stock, payable June 12, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business May 28, 2024.

“Northrop Grumman’s capital deployment strategy is designed to create value for customers and shareholders alike,” said Kathy Warden, chair, chief executive officer and president, Northrop Grumman. “The investments we’ve made in our broad portfolio give us confidence in our outlook, including strong and expanding cash flows. Reflecting this, today, our board approved a 10 percent increase to our quarterly dividend, our 21st consecutive annual increase.”

Northrop Grumman is a leading global aerospace and defense technology company. Our pioneering solutions equip our customers with the capabilities they need to connect and protect the world, and push the boundaries of human exploration across the universe. Driven by a shared purpose to solve our customers’ toughest problems, our employees define possible every day.

Contact: Jessica Kershaw (Media)
410-271-0540
jessica.kershaw@ngc.com

Todd Ernst (Investors)
703-280-4535 (office)
todd.ernst@ngc.com


