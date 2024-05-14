Dr. Mateja de Leonni Stanonik elected to the Board of SiNAPSA, the Slovenian Neuroscience Association

Dr. Mateja de Leonni Stanonik at the Vita Medica Institute in Tucson, Arizona. Dr. Mateja de Leonni Stanonik at the Vita Medica Institute in Tucson, Arizona. Dr. Mateja de Leonni Stanonik at the Vita Medica Institute in Tucson, Arizona. Dr. Mateja de Leonni Stanonik explaining a procedure. Dr. Mateja de Leonni Stanonik, Vita Medica Institute, Tucson, Arizona

Dr. de Leonni Stanonik expects to contribute to the exchange of information and to further research and cooperation between U.S. and Slovenian researchers.

There is important neuroscience research in many places of this world, and the more we connect and exchange our experiences, we can improve treatments and results for the benefit of patients.” — Dr. Mateja de Leonni Stanonik, neurologist in Tucson, Arizona

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Mateja de Leonni Stanonik , MD, PhD, a practicing neurologist and long-time researcher based in Tucson, Arizona, has been appointed to the governing board of SiNAPSA, the Slovenian Neuroscience Association.SiNAPSA, the Slovenian Neuroscience Association, connects researchers and professionals from various fields related to neuroscience in Slovenia and abroad. Established in 2003, it achieved international recognition by organizing the IBRO-FENS Summer School on Cognitive Neuroscience of Working Memory in 2004. It has been organizing SiNAPSA Neuroscience Conferences, workshops, and brain awareness events that have garnered widespread support and media attention in Slovenia and abroad. SiNAPSA also facilitated the creation of and has been providing support to the Slovenian Brain Council, a patient-expert-industry forum for the advancement of neuroscience research and effective translation of knowledge into clinical practice.Dr. de Leonni Stanonik brings a wealth of experience and expertise in the field of neurology, with a particular focus on critical issues such as stroke and Alzheimer's disease. Her studies, research and experience in the USA will enable her to facilitate the exchange of information and facilitate research and cooperation between U.S. and Slovenian researchers and medical doctors. Her vision and leadership will play a pivotal role in shaping the future direction of SiNAPSA and advancing the field of neuroscience in Slovenia and beyond.Dr. de Leonni Stanonik's professional endeavors have extended beyond national borders, as she has been actively involved in international medical cooperation and telemedicine initiatives for many years.Notes Dr. de Leonni Stanonik: „I’m honored to be part of this venerable organization, and look forward to contributing to the association's mission of promoting excellence in neuroscience. There is important neuroscience research in many places of this world, and the more we connect and exchange our experiences, we can improve treatments and results for the benefit of patients.”About SiNAPSASiNAPSA, the Slovenian Neuroscience Association, is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting excellence in neuroscience research, education, and clinical practice. Through its diverse programs and initiatives, SiNAPSA strives to advance understanding of the brain and nervous system and improve the lives of individuals affected by neurological disorders. For more information, visit https://www.sinapsa.org/ About Dr. Mateja de Leonni StanonikDr. Mateja de Leonni Stanonik is a neurologist based in Tucson, Arizona. With a focus on providing personalized care to her patients, Dr. de Leonni Stanonik is dedicated to improving the lives of individuals affected by neurological disorders. She is committed to ongoing education and training to ensure that her patients receive the most advanced treatments available.Dr. de Leonni Stanonik, MD, MA, PhD (former Surgeon General of the Republic of Slovenia) serves as the head of a multidisciplinary Neurology and Psychiatry Clinic, the Vita Medica Institute, in Tucson, Arizona. The focus of her current practice is stroke/vascular neurology, memory issues as well as women's issues within neurological disorders.She grew up in Slovenia (formerly Yugoslavia). She completed her undergraduate degrees in Biology and Psychology (BSc.), as well as in German and Political Science (B.A.). She went on to obtain her Master’s degree in Cognitive Psychology/Neurolinguistics and Doctoral (Ph.D.) degree in Neuroscience. In 2007, she completed her M.D. degree at the Saba University School of Medicine, followed by a medical residency in Neurology at George Washington University.Dr. Mateja de Leonni StanonikVitaMedica Institute2850 E Skyline Dr., Suite 130Tucson, Arizona 85718Tel: (520) 638-5757Fax: (520) 447-5701Website: https://vmi.global/

Dr. Mateja de Leonni Stanonik in "Wear the Gown - Know the Signs and Risks of Stroke"