USA Fibroid Centers Help Raise Awareness of Fibroids

[L-R] Cynthia Bailey, Eugenia Buie, Dr. Yan Katsnelson, and Malorie Bailey at Mother's Day Fibroid Awareness Brunch in Atlanta. [L-R] Cynthia Bailey and her mother, Barbara Bailey and sister Malorie Bailey, are raising awareness about fibroids and sharing their experience with UFE treatment.

USA Fibroid Centers sponsors brunch to raise awareness of fibroids & non-surgical UFE. Founder & CEO Dr. Katsnelson advocates for patient education & research.

Women need clearer information about nonsurgical treatment options for fibroids so they can make informed choices about their care.” — Yan Katsnelson, M.D., Founder and CEO, USA Fibroid Centers

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USA Fibroid Centers, a leading provider of non-surgical treatment for uterine fibroids, was the main sponsor of a fibroid awareness event on May 11, 2024, to empower women with information about symptoms and treatment options.

The "Let's Get Real About Fibroids" Mother's Day brunch at the Four Seasons Hotel in Atlanta kicks off a series of events organized by Fibroid Fighters, a public health organization focused on women's health and effective fibroid treatment. These events lead up to Fibroid Awareness Month in July.

Yan Katsnelson, M.D., founder and CEO of USA Fibroid Centers, a national advocate for non-surgical treatments, especially uterine fibroid embolization (UFE), delivered opening remarks.

"Building strong partnerships is crucial to prioritizing healthcare choices, research, and education for fibroids," Dr. Katsnelson said. The Harvard-trained physician, who practiced heart surgery for over 20 years before expanding to other medical fields, emphasized the importance of minimally invasive procedures in providing accessible and affordable care. Katsnelson emphasizes that collaboration between various medical specialties is key to providing a more comprehensive approach to fibroid care. This ensures women receive the best treatment options available, such as UFE, which leaves a woman’s uterus intact. Research and education also need to be a priority.

Actress Cynthia Bailey hosted the event with TV Celebrity makeup artist Kym Lee King. Both women are fibroid survivors. Bailey prioritized fibroid awareness after her own fibroid diagnosis and successful uterine fibroid embolization (UFE) treatment.

”When I look back, fibroids drained the life out of me, said Bailey. "It not only affected me. It was affecting my family, my husband, my sex life. I was moody. I was exhausted. I was anemic. I was bleeding all the time. I was a disaster."

In a powerful display of family solidarity, Cynthia Bailey shared her journey with fibroids alongside her mother, Barbara Bailey Morris, and sister, Malorie. The three women participated in a panel discussion led by Kym Lee, discussing the stigma surrounding fibroids and their impact on families. Family history, like Cynthia's, is a major risk factor, along with age and race, for developing these noncancerous growths in the uterus. Both Cynthia and Malorie underwent UFE treatment. This powerful latest news story about their family's fibroid journey garnered attention in major publications like People Magazine, US Weekly, and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Eugenia Buie, founder of Overcomers Ministry Group, shared her experience with fibroids and treatment and spoke about the mental and emotional stress women experience managing painful fibroid symptoms, which include heavy bleeding, longer or more frequent periods, pelvic pressure or pain, bloating, constipation, frequent urination or constipation and pain during sex. Information on symptoms can be found at https://www.usafibroidcenters.com/uterine-fibroid-symptoms/.

The event, which the Atlanta Journal-Constitution covered, received high marks for offering attendees the opportunity to connect with other women, share stories and learn valuable information. Entertainment included Keith Brown, Mr. I’m Possible and singer/songwriter Voice Singh.

“Living with fibroid disease is debilitating, yet over half of symptomatic women don’t seek treatment because they think a hysterectomy is their only choice,” Katsnelson said. “Women need clearer information about treatment options for fibroids, so they can make informed choices about their care.”

Katsnelson was a recent guest on Public News Service and the MEternal Podcast, sharing insights into the prevalence of fibroids, common symptoms, and risk factors that every woman should know.

The next fibroid awareness event is slated for Saturday, June 15, in Washington, D.C. To register, visit https://SistersBrunch-FibroidAwareness.eventbrite.com/?aff=PR.

Beyond fibroid treatment, Dr. Katsnelson is a national thought leader featured on Campden FB, Leaders Magazine, and Fox News, discussing healthcare transformation and fibroids. Read more below:

