United for a Cure: ALS Super Fund, backed by Canadian NHL teams, hits $1 Million With Charitable Impact’s Cause Fund

VANCOUVER, BC, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With tremendous support from Canada's seven National Hockey League (NHL) teams, individuals and several communities, the ALS Super Fund has achieved a significant milestone: surpassing its first $1 million in donations through Charitable Impact’s Cause Fund program. This achievement marks a significant contribution to the fight against ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis), leveraging the enthusiasm of sports fans to foster social change.

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder resulting in muscle weakness, mobility loss, and challenges with eating and speech. With an average life expectancy of 2 to 5 years post-diagnosis, the ALS Society of Canada states that the average cost of ALS to a family is between $150,000 to $250,000, presenting formidable challenges to patients and their families.

Given the complexity of ALS and its significant impact on individuals and families, Cause Funds help solve a familiar problem among donors: choosing the right charity to support. By providing donors with a central hub for giving and progress updates, the ALS Super Fund simplifies the donation process and enables confidence in support of a complex and multi-faceted cause, as experienced leaders meticulously direct the money to the most impactful charities and programs advancing towards a cure for ALS. This collaborative effort, led by former NHL player Mark Kirton, who is living with ALS, embodies a growing, patient-led movement committed to eradicating the disease.

In 2018, Mark received the devastating diagnosis of ALS. Despite the grim prognosis, he continues to challenge expectations, confronting ALS directly with unyielding determination. Six years later, he still stands firm, not only fighting the illness but also rallying an entire nation in unity against ALS with the Cause Fund, serving as a symbol of hope for all Canadians wrestling with its grip.

"Without question, the Super Fund reaching the 1 million threshold is a highlight in our quest to find a cure for ALS. But what cannot be forgotten is the incredible ALS advocacy and awareness that have also been achieved. In many ways, it might be as important as the donations themselves. People across Canada now know what ALS is and how devastating it is for the patient and caregiving families,” said Mark Kirton. “Each and every year, we want to build on the success sustainably and, of course, not rest until a cure is found."

Charitable Impact’s Cause Fund program tackles a widespread issue among donors by providing a solution for giving more effectively to causes they care about. This idea allows generous Canadians to contribute to pooled funds targeting specific causes led by people like Mark, whose experience and knowledge of the cause trumps that of the average Canadian passionate enough to give to it. Thanks to the NHL and its fans, the Super Fund has experienced remarkable growth, directing resources toward vital ALS research and initiatives nationwide.

“We know how difficult it can be for busy, hard-working Canadians to feel really confident that they have chosen ‘the right’ charity. Yet we are confident that among us, there are many experienced change agents who do know which charities and programs are most effective for a given cause at any given time. Cause Funds leaders like Mark Kirton help compassionate Canadians give with more confidence,” said John Bromley, CEO of Charitable Impact. “The partnership between the NHL and the ALS Super Fund through our Cause Fund program exemplifies how efficiently complex change agencies can move forward when each party plays the role it is best at…kinda like hockey, I guess!?”

Professor Wendy Johnston, a member of the ALS Super Fund’s Advisory Council, expressed her gratitude for the joint effort, "The evolution of ALS Action Canada (and the ALS Super Fund) is very heartening for me to see; they have a sense of a combined purpose and desire to collaborate. We are not a big community in Canada, and we cannot afford not to be working together."

The ALS Super Fund will continue to bring together Canadians in pursuit of a cure, ensuring that every contribution fuels groundbreaking research and equitable access to treatment and trials for those battling ALS. Interested individuals can contribute directly to the Cause Fund here, witnessing firsthand the transformative impact of their support.

Charitable Impact is dedicated to fostering a culture of giving where everyone feels empowered to make a difference, recognizing that we all have causes we're passionate about and something to contribute toward them. With initiatives like Cause Funds, Charitable Impact provides the tools and support for Canadians to give more confidently, knowing experienced community-based leaders behind the Cause Fund will get the money to the charities and programs championing their chosen causes, nurturing a culture where giving is intentional, fulfilling, and accessible to all. Explore more at https://www.charitableimpact.com.

