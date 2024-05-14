Submit Release
The Southern Banc Company, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Earnings

GADSDEN, Ala., May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Southern Banc Company, Inc. (OTCBB: SRNN), the holding company for The Southern Bank Company (the “Bank”), announced net income of approximately $340,000, or $0.45 per basic and $0.44 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, as compared to net income of approximately $462,000, or $0.61 per basic and $0.60 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The Company announced that for the nine-month period ended March 31, 2024, the Company recorded net income of approximately $1,177,000, or $1.55 per basic and $1.53 per diluted share, as compared to net income of approximately $1,693,000, or $2.23 per basic and $2.21 per diluted share, for the nine-month period ended March 31, 2023. The Company’s fiscal year ends June 30, 2024.

Gates Little, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company stated that the Company’s net interest margins decreased approximately $20,000, or 1.04%, during the quarter as compared to the same period in 2023. The decrease in the net interest margin before provision for credit losses for the quarter was primarily attributable to an increase in total interest income of approximately $234,000 offset by an increase in total interest expense of approximately $254,000. For the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024, and March 31, 2023, the Company did not make a provision for loan and lease losses. For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, total non-interest income increased approximately $60,000, or 45.8%, while total non-interest expense increased approximately $205,000, or 14.7%, as compared to the same three-month period in 2023. The increase in non-interest income was primarily attributable to an increase in miscellaneous income of approximately $68,000 offset in part by a decrease in customer services fees of approximately $8,000. The increase in non-interest expense was primarily attributable to increases in salaries and benefits of approximately $90,000, professional service expense of approximately $37,000, other operating expense of approximately $31,000, data processing expense of approximately $23,000, and occupancy expense of approximately $22,000.

For the nine-months ended March 31, 2024, net interest income decreased approximately $261,000, or 4.3%, as compared to the same period in 2023. During the nine-month periods ended March 31, 2024, and 2023, respectively, the Company did not make a provision for credit losses. For the nine-months ended March 31, 2024, total non-interest income increased approximately $107,000, or 28.5%, while total non-interest expense increased approximately $544,000, or 13.3%, as compared to the same period in 2023. The increase in non-interest income was primarily attributable to an increase in miscellaneous income of approximately $126,000, offset in part by a decrease in customer service fees of approximately $19,000. The increase in non-interest expense was primarily attributable to increases in salaries and benefits of approximately $311,000, data processing expenses of approximately $76,000, and occupancy expense of approximately $57,000, offset in part by a decrease in professional service expense of approximately $7,000.

The Company’s total assets on March 31, 2024, were approximately $107.0 million, as compared to $108.6 million at June 30, 2023. Total stockholders’ equity was approximately $14.0 million on March 31, 2024, or 13.05% of total assets as compared to approximately $12.1 million on June 30, 2023 or approximately 11.16% of total assets.

The Bank has four full-service banking offices located in Gadsden, Albertville, Guntersville, and Centre, AL, and one loan production office in Birmingham, AL that conducts factoring activities. Common stock of The Southern Banc Company, Inc. trades in the over-the-counter market under the symbol “SRNN”.

Certain statements in this release contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “target,” “plan,” “project,” “continue,” or the negatives thereof, or other variations thereon or similar terminology, and are made on the basis of management’s plans and current analyses of the Company, its business and the industry as a whole. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic conditions, competition, interest rate sensitivity and exposure to regulatory and legislative changes. The above factors, in some cases, have affected, and in the future could affect the Company’s financial performance and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

(Selected financial data attached)


THE SOUTHERN BANC COMPANY, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Dollar Amounts in Thousands)

    March 31,     June 30,
    2024      2023 
    Unaudited     Audited
ASSETS          
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS $ 11,142     $ 8,745  
SECURITIES AVAILABLE FOR SALE, at fair value   38,615       40,425  
FEDERAL HOME LOAN BANK STOCK   120       98  
LOANS RECEIVABLE, net of allowance for loan losses          
of $983 and $1,049, respectively   53,001       55,356  
PREMISES AND EQUIPMENT, net   1,079       858  
ACCRUED INTEREST AND DIVIDENDS RECEIVABLE   802       782  
PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER ASSETS   2,208       2,367  
           
TOTAL ASSETS $ 106,967     $ 108,631  
           
LIABILITIES          
DEPOSITS $ 87,122     $ 90,952  
FHLB ADVANCES   0       0  
OTHER LIABILITIES   5,881       5,557  
TOTAL LIABILITIES   93,003       96,509  
           
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:          
Preferred stock, par value $.01 per share          
500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued          
and outstanding   -       -  
Common stock, par value $.01 per share,          
3,500,000 authorized, 1,454,750 shares issued   15       15  
Additional paid-in capital   13,942       13,938  
Shares held in trust, 46,454 and 44,829 shares at cost, respectively   (772 )     (752 )
Retained earnings   13,460       12,280  
Treasury stock, at cost, 648,664 shares   (8,825 )     (8,825 )
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)   (3,856 )     (4,534 )
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   13,964       12,122  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 106,967     $ 108,631  



THE SOUTHERN BANC COMPANY, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollar Amounts in Thousands, except per share data)

                        

                                                           Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended
    March 31,     March 31,
                     
    2024
(Unaudited)		     2023     2024
(Unaudited)		   2023

                     
INTEREST INCOME:

                   
Interest and fees on loans $ 2,108   $ 1,940   $ 6,284 $ 5,908
Interest and dividends on securities   182     192     551   580
Other interest income   122     46     310   99
                     
Total interest income   2,412     2,178     7,145   6,587
                     
INTEREST EXPENSE:                    
Interest on deposits   543     248     1,392   487
Interest on borrowings   0     41     0   86
Total interest expense   543     290     1,392   573
Net interest income before provision for loan losses   1,869     1,889     5,753   6,014
Provision for loan losses   0     0     0   0
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   1,869     1,889     5,753   6,014
                     
NON-INTEREST INCOME:                    
Fees and other non-interest income   32     40     101   120
Net gain on sale of securities   0     0     0   0
Miscellaneous income   158     90     381   255
Total non-interest income   190     130     482   375
                     
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:                    
Salaries and employee benefits   950     859     2,772   2,461
Office building and equipment expenses   93     71     264   207
Professional Services Expense   169     132     421   428
Data Processing Expense   195     172     580   504
Net loss on sale of securities   0     0     0   0
Other operating expense   192     161     606   499
Total non-interest expense   1,599     1,395     4,643   4,099
                     
Income before income taxes   460     624     1,592   2,290
                     
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES   120     162     415   597
Net Income $ 340   $ 462   $ 1,177 $ 1,693
                     
EARNINGS PER SHARE:                    
Basic $ 0.45   $ 0.61   $ 1.55 $ 2.23
Diluted $ 0.44   $ 0.60   $ 1.53 $ 2.21
                     
DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER SHARE $ ---   $ ---   $ --- $ ---
                     
AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:                    
Basic   759,650     760,874     760,729   757,852
Diluted   766,093     767,533     767,791   765,034


Contact: Gates Little
(256) 543-3860


