Sysco Celebrates Growth of Electric Fleet to Nearly 120 EVs Across Four Countries

Featured delivery of 10 electric heavy-duty tractors at an event in Sysco’s hometown city, Houston, TX

HOUSTON, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY), the world’s largest food distributor, celebrated the arrival of 10 heavy-duty electric tractors to the fleet at its Houston, Texas operating site, reaching a total of nearly 120 electric vehicles (EVs) globally. This addition is a major step toward Sysco’s goal to reduce its direct emissions by 27.5% by 2030.



In total, Sysco now has heavy-duty electric tractors in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Sweden, including over 100 U.S.-based vehicles in Baltimore, MD; Boston, MA; Denver, CO; Fremont, CA; Houston, TX; Long Island, NY; Los Angeles, CA; and Riverside, CA. Sysco expects to receive additional EVs by the end of June 2024, bringing the total number of EVs to over 130.

“We are proud of our progress to scale our electric truck fleet and continue our journey to meet our climate goal,” said Neil Russell, Chief Administrative Officer at Sysco. “This work is important to many of our customers who have also set goals to reduce emissions. Electrifying a portion of our fleet will help us reduce our carbon footprint together while reducing noise pollution and improving the day-to-day experience of our delivery partners. We’re grateful to the numerous manufacturers, government officials and community partners who collaborated with us to get to this important moment.”

“The scale of our EV deployment today is the result of years of planning and tremendous levels of cross-industry collaboration,” said Dan Purefoy, Sysco’s Chief Supply Chain Officer. “I want to thank my team for their expertise and leadership in building our capabilities to deploy this new technology in our operations. We appreciate all the colleagues across Sysco who have been a part of this journey so far, as well as the board and executive team at Sysco for supporting our vision of a lower carbon fleet.”

A video news release with clips from the event is provided here .



More information on Sysco’s sustainability commitments can be found in Sysco’s 2023 Sustainability Report.

