WIN SpecTalk Features Monti Antonio Calender Heat Presses for Large Format Dye Sublimation in May Issue
Monti Antonio presses deliver unmatched speed and efficiency while being highly configurable for diverse applications.”CRESTLINE, CALIFORNIA, U.S.A., May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WIN SpecTalk, America's leading news portal for graphics imaging professionals, is pleased to feature Monti Antonio's calender heat presses in the May issue of SpecTalk's online comparison. This issue focuses on large format dye sublimation printing.
The Monti Antonio calender heat presses are utilized for high-volume production of dye-sublimated products. The comparison highlights the benefits of using these presses for applications such as banners, flags, sportswear, promotional items and more.
“We are excited to participate in the May edition of SpecTalk with Monti Antonio to educate our readers about the advantages of calender heat presses for large format dye sublimation,” said Don Lightfoot. “Monti Antonio presses deliver unmatched speed and efficiency while being highly configurable for diverse applications, making them the perfect choice for businesses aiming to scale up their production.”.
Monti Antonio is distributed in the Southwestern U.S. by CalComp Graphics Solutions.
For more info please go to CalComp's website at: https://www.calcompgs.com/Monti_Antonio_Products
