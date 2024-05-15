Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,742 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,798 in the last 365 days.

WIN SpecTalk Features Monti Antonio Calender Heat Presses for Large Format Dye Sublimation in May Issue

Monti Antonio Calender Heat Press

Monti Antonio presses deliver unmatched speed and efficiency while being highly configurable for diverse applications.”
— Don Lightfoot
CRESTLINE, CALIFORNIA, U.S.A., May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WIN SpecTalk, America's leading news portal for graphics imaging professionals, is pleased to feature Monti Antonio's calender heat presses in the May issue of SpecTalk's online comparison. This issue focuses on large format dye sublimation printing.

The Monti Antonio calender heat presses are utilized for high-volume production of dye-sublimated products. The comparison highlights the benefits of using these presses for applications such as banners, flags, sportswear, promotional items and more.

“We are excited to participate in the May edition of SpecTalk with Monti Antonio to educate our readers about the advantages of calender heat presses for large format dye sublimation,” said Don Lightfoot. “Monti Antonio presses deliver unmatched speed and efficiency while being highly configurable for diverse applications, making them the perfect choice for businesses aiming to scale up their production.”.

Monti Antonio is distributed in the Southwestern U.S. by CalComp Graphics Solutions.

For more info please go to CalComp's website at: https://www.calcompgs.com/Monti_Antonio_Products

Dan Barefoot
WIN Media and News Network
email us here

You just read:

WIN SpecTalk Features Monti Antonio Calender Heat Presses for Large Format Dye Sublimation in May Issue

Distribution channels: Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Electronics Industry, Textiles & Fabric Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more