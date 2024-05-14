AEON Biopharma Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

– Ongoing analysis of interim data from the Phase 2 study of ABP-450 in chronic migraine, which did not achieve its primary or secondary endpoints –



– Evaluating next-steps across the Company’s late-stage clinical pipeline for ABP-450 that targets multiple indications –

IRVINE, Calif., May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AEON Biopharma, Inc. (“AEON” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AEON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a proprietary botulinum toxin complex for the treatment of multiple debilitating medical conditions, announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, and provided a business update.

“We continue to believe in our development pipeline for ABP-450, which targets a number of indications that have well-founded scientific rationale to pursue in early- and late-stage clinical trials. Several of the late-stage clinical programs are candidates to advance into the next phase of clinical development,” commented Marc Forth, AEON’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to keeping you apprised of our progress and updated timelines across the development strategy for our pipeline.”

Recent Clinical and Corporate Highlights

Phase 2 study of ABP-450 in episodic and chronic migraine: Chronic Migraine - Interim Analysis: The topline interim analysis did not achieve its primary or secondary endpoints. The Company is continuing its analysis of interim data from the study. The Phase 2 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study is evaluating the efficacy and safety of ABP-450 for the prevention of chronic migraine in adults who suffer from 15 or more headache days per month and at least 8 migraine days per month. The study has enrolled a total of 492 patients across approximately 50 sites in the United States, Canada and Australia. Episodic Migraine End-of-Phase 2 Meeting with U.S. FDA: In the first quarter of 2024, the Company held a productive end-of-Phase 2 (EOP2) meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to present the Company’s Phase 2 episodic migraine study results, which demonstrated a favorable safety profile for patients with episodic migraine and achieved key prespecified secondary endpoints, although it did not statistically separate from placebo with respect to the primary endpoint. The meeting resulted in a preliminary alignment on the design and endpoints for the proposed pivotal Phase 3 trial.

Completed $15 Million Private Placement Agreements In April 2024, the Company received the second and final installment from its definitive agreements relating to a private placement of $15 million aggregate principal amount of senior secured convertible notes (the “Notes”) with its strategic partner, Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co., LTD (“Daewoong”). Proceeds from the private placement are being used for general working capital purposes. In connection with the receipt of the final installment of the Notes, Seongsoo (Shawn) Park was appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors as Daewoong’s representative.



About AEON Biopharma

AEON is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing its proprietary botulinum toxin complex, ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection, or ABP-450, for debilitating medical conditions, with an initial focus on the neurosciences market. ABP-450 is the same botulinum toxin complex that is currently approved and marketed for cosmetic indications by Evolus under the name Jeuveau. ABP-450 is manufactured by Daewoong in compliance with current Good Manufacturing Practice, or cGMP, in a facility that has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Health Canada and European Medicines Agency. AEON has exclusive development and distribution rights for therapeutic indications of ABP-450 in the United States, Canada, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and certain other international territories. The Company has built a highly experienced management team with specific experience in biopharmaceutical and botulinum toxin development and commercialization. To learn more about AEON, visit www.aeonbiopharma.com.

AEON BIOPHARMA, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share data and par value amounts)

Successor Successor March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,558 $ 5,158 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 940 1,064 Total current assets 2,498 6,222 Property and equipment, net 307 332 Operating lease right-of-use asset 198 262 Other assets 29 29 Total assets $ 3,032 $ 6,845 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 6,523 $ 3,388 Accrued clinical trials expenses 984 5,128 Accrued compensation 1,338 943 Forward purchase agreements liquidated damages 3,000 — Other accrued expenses 4,112 3,590 Total current liabilities 15,957 13,049 Convertible notes at fair value, including related party amount of $5,087 and $0, at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 5,087 — Warrant liability 12,000 1,447 Contingent consideration liability 168,119 104,350 Embedded forward purchase agreements and derivative liabilities 250 41,043 Total liabilities 201,413 159,889 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ Deficit: Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, and 38,120,288 and 37,159,600 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 393,235 381,264 Subscription receivables — (60,710 ) Accumulated deficit (591,620 ) (473,602 ) Total stockholders' deficit (198,381 ) (153,044 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 3,032 $ 6,845





AEON BIOPHARMA, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Successor

Predecessor

Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative $ 4,649 $ 3,841 Research and development 5,732 9,205 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 63,769 — Total operating costs and expenses 74,150 13,046 Loss from operations (74,150 ) (13,046 ) Other (loss) income: Change in fair value of convertible notes (87 ) (4,657 ) Change in fair value of warrants (20,903 ) — Loss on embedded forward purchase agreements and derivative liabilities, net (22,917 ) — Other income, net 39 64 Total other loss, net (43,868 ) (4,593 ) Loss before taxes (118,018 ) (17,639 ) Income taxes — — Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (118,018 ) $ (17,639 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (3.17 ) $ (0.13 ) Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share 37,268,074 138,825,356



The accompanying condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). The condensed consolidated financial statements include the accounts of the Company and its controlled subsidiaries.

On July 21, 2023, AEON completed the Merger with AEON Biopharma Sub, Inc. (“Old AEON”), with Old AEON surviving the merger as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, the accounting acquirer. The transaction has been accounted for as a forward merger asset acquisition.

Unless the context otherwise requires, the “Company,” for periods prior to the close of the Merger, refers to Old AEON, currently AEON Biopharma Sub, Inc. (“Predecessor”), and for the periods after the close of the Merger, refers to AEON Biopharma, Inc., including AEON Biopharma Sub, Inc. (“Successor”). As a result of the Merger, the results of operations, financial position and cash flows of the Predecessor and Successor are not directly comparable. AEON Biopharma Sub, Inc. was deemed to be the Predecessor entity. Accordingly, the historical financial statements of AEON Biopharma Sub, Inc. became the historical financial statements of the combined Company, upon the consummation of the Merger. As a result, the financial statements included in this release reflect (i) the historical operating results of AEON Biopharma Sub, Inc. prior to the Merger and (ii) the combined results of the Company, including AEON Biopharma Sub, Inc., following the closing of the Merger. The accompanying financial statements include a Predecessor period for the three months ended March 31, 2023, and a Successor period for the three months ended March 31, 2024. A black line between the Successor and Predecessor periods has been placed in the condensed consolidated financial statements and in the tables to the notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements to highlight the lack of comparability between these two periods.