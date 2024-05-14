CNB Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend for Common Stock

CLEARFIELD, Pa., May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of CNB Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CCNE) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.175 per share of common stock payable on June 14, 2024 to common stock shareholders of record as of May 31, 2024.



