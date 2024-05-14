All Weather Windows Achieves Platinum Status for 10th Consecutive Year

Canadian Company receives Best Managed Companies Award for 16th Consecutive Year

EDMONTON, AB, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All Weather Windows, a leader in high performance window and door solutions, is proud to announce its continued status as a Platinum Club member of Canada’s Best Managed Companies. Marking 16 years as a Best Managed Company, All Weather Windows is especially pleased to commemorate its 10th consecutive year in the Platinum Club, signifying a decade of esteemed recognition. This achievement is a testament to the company’s sustained commitment to excellence in performance and management.

"Being recognized as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for the 16th year and a Platinum Club member for the 10th year is a tremendous honor that reflects the strength of our team and our commitment to excellence," said Colin Wiebe, Co-CEO of All Weather Windows. "This accolade is a testament to our team's resilience, innovation, and the strong relationships we have forged with our customers and partners."

Jillene Lakevold, Co-CEO, added, "This milestone is more than an award; it is a reflection of our long-term strategic vision and the hard work of every employee at All Weather Windows. We are proud to lead an organization that continues to be at the forefront of the industry.”

As All Weather Windows celebrates these significant milestones, the company remains dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of excellence and looks forward to paving the way for future growth.

Established in 1993, Canada’s Best Managed Companies program is sponsored by Deloitte, CIBC, Canadian Business, Smith’s School of Business, and TMX Group. The program serves as one of the country’s premier business awards programs that acknowledges Canadian companies that have implemented world-class business practices and created value through innovative means. An independent panel of judges evaluates applicants based on their approach to various business challenges, including technological advancements, globalization, brand management, leadership, core competency development, information systems, and talent acquisition to foster growth.

About All Weather Windows

All Weather Windows, one of Canada’s largest privately-owned window, door, and glass manufacturer, has been a cornerstone of the industry for the past 45 years. Founded in Edmonton, Alberta, the company has steadily grown its presence, now boasting customer solution centers in seven key cities. With close to 800 dedicated dealers spanning Western Canada and two manufacturing facilities located in Edmonton, All Weather Windows offers a comprehensive range of energy-efficient and sustainable window and door products. These products cater to a diverse clientele, including dealers, builders, contractors, and homeowners. Accolades for the company include the prestigious ENERGY STAR Canada’s Special Recognition Award (2023) and Sustained Excellence Award (2018). For more information about All Weather Windows, visit https://www.allweatherwindows.com/.

Attachment

Brendan Birce All Weather Windows (780) 447-6895 corporatecommunications@allweatherwindows.com