Information sessions about trout fishing in PEI

CANADA, May 14 - Islanders are invited to attend one of three upcoming information sessions on the recreational trout fishery in the province.

Staff members from the provincial government division of forests, fish and wildlife will share findings from their research and the results of past tagging efforts, creel surveys and logbook studies. They also want to hear feedback from anglers on concerns and ideas about trout fishing in PEI and answer questions.

Here are the dates and locations for the sessions:

May 23 - 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. - UPEI Canadian Centre for Climate Change, St. Peters Bay

May 27 - 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. - Town Hall Boardroom, 18 Community Street, O'Leary

May 29 - 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. - West Royalty Centre (Upton Room), 1 Kirkdale Road, Charlottetown

Registration is not required. Those who wish to provide feedback but cannot attend an information session can email anglingideas@gov.pe.ca

