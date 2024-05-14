Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,835 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,711 in the last 365 days.

Information sessions about trout fishing in PEI

CANADA, May 14 - Islanders are invited to attend one of three upcoming information sessions on the recreational trout fishery in the province.

Staff members from the provincial government division of forests, fish and wildlife will share findings from their research and the results of past tagging efforts, creel surveys and logbook studies. They also want to hear feedback from anglers on concerns and ideas about trout fishing in PEI and answer questions.

Here are the dates and locations for the sessions:

  • May 23 - 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. - UPEI Canadian Centre for Climate Change, St. Peters Bay
  • May 27 - 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. - Town Hall Boardroom, 18 Community Street, O'Leary
  • May 29 - 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. - West Royalty Centre (Upton Room), 1 Kirkdale Road,  Charlottetown

Registration is not required. Those who wish to provide feedback but cannot attend an information session can email anglingideas@gov.pe.ca

Media contact:
Katie Cudmore
Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action
katiecudmore@gov.pe.ca 
 

You just read:

Information sessions about trout fishing in PEI

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more