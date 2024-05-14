Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Sprout Social, Inc. (SPT)

NEW YORK, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Sprout Social, Inc. (“Sprout Social” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SPT) securities between November 2, 2023 and May 2, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for the Company’s investors under the federal securities laws.

The Complaint in the lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company’s sales and revenue growth were not indicative of the Company’s growth as it transitioned to an enterprise sales cycle; (2) that the Company faced integration challenges with its acquisition of Tagger; (3) as a result, the Company was “self inducing sales headwinds;” (4) as a further result, the Company would revise fiscal year 2024 revenue guidance; and (5) that, as a result of all the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

The Complaint further alleges that as a result of Defendants’ wrongful acts and omissions, and the precipitous decline in the market value of the Company’s securities, investors in Spout Social have suffered significant investment losses and damages.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Sprout Social should contact the Firm prior to the July 12, 2024 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .