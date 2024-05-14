The Veterans Treatment Court in Unit 1 has officially celebrated its 1 year anniversary. Participation has increased since its inception and the program has been successful. There has been one graduate from the program and currently eight veterans are utilizing this unique opportunity.
VC Mentors in the picture are:
Erica Numsali
Frank Skidmore (Coordinator as of June 1, 2024)
Mike Venaccio
Chris Davis
Jaydee Weigand
Sam Gereszek (defense attorney)
VC Mentors not pictured are:
