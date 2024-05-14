Sun Sentinel Names Gift of Life Marrow Registry a South Florida Top Workplace for 2024

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gift of Life Marrow Registry, a leading international blood stem cell and marrow registry, is proud to announce that it has been named a 2024 Top Workplace by the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

This award is based solely on feedback from Gift of Life employees about the nonprofit’s ability to create a positive and engaging work environment while delivering on its mission to cure blood cancer by facilitating lifesaving blood stem cell and marrow transplants for children and adults battling leukemia, lymphoma, sickle cell, other cancers, and inherited immune disorders.

“We are incredibly honored to be recognized as one of South Florida’s Top Workplaces,” said Gift of Life Marrow Registry Founder and CEO Jay Feinberg. “Our dedicated staff is the heart and soul of our organization, and their commitment to saving lives is truly inspiring. This recognition is a testament to the collaborative, supportive, and mission-driven culture we’ve fostered here.”

The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling respected, supported, enabled to grow and empowered to execute, among others. The information was gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Energage CEO Eric Rubino. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces does this, and it pays dividends.”

About Gift of Life Marrow Registry

Gift of Life Marrow Registry is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla. The organization, established in 1991, is dedicated to saving lives by facilitating blood stem cell and bone marrow transplants for patients with leukemia, lymphoma, and other blood-related diseases. The registry houses its own state-of-the-art stem cell collection center, biobank, and laboratory. To learn more about Gift of Life Marrow Registry, visit www.giftoflife.org.

