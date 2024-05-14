New facilitator details next steps for dispute settlement reform talks after consultations

Ambassador Dwarka-Canabady, whose appointment by members as facilitator was announced by the General Council Chair on 18 April, said she spoke to 34 delegations and group coordinators, which in total represent more than two-thirds of the membership, on how to take the work on dispute settlement reform forward. She reported that she also met with technical experts from member delegations.

Based on these consultations, she relayed that work will proceed in two configurations: monthly HoDs meetings and technical work by experts representing WTO members. The first HoDs meeting, which will take place on 30 May, will focus on appeal/review and accessibility and will be open to capital-based officials by remote access. The technical work, including drafting texts, will be conducted through thematic meetings among experts representing WTO members. At least one of those technical meetings will be open to remote access by capital-based officials. Ambassador Dwarka-Canabady furthermore invited members to nominate experts to be co-conveners for various areas of technical work in the process, as detailed in a communication sent to members.

“I must say that across the consultations, a common element was a sense of urgency to complete work by 2024 and earlier if possible,” Ambassador Dwarka-Canabady said. “It is our common responsibility to take care of the system, and I know I can count on your constructive approach,” she added.

DG Okonjo-Iweala encouraged members to work collaboratively: “Let's get it done so that it will be something treasured by each and every member, which means we have to listen to each other and think of the greater good. I'm very optimistic.”

DDG Ellard highlighted the positivity she sensed from the consultation process so far and affirmed the Secretariat's support: “It's been a pleasure to hear the optimism that so many of you have expressed — that will carry us far”. She added: “If there's any support that the Secretariat can provide, of course we stand ready to do it.”