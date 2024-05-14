Hottest vote in paw-litics: Public voting now open for 2ND Annual Cutest Pets on Parliament Hill Photo Contest

TORONTO, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Canadian Animal Health Institute (CAHI) has opened public voting for the 2nd Annual Cutest Pets on Parliament Hill photo contest! The public can now choose which of the ten finalists they think deserves to be crowned this year’s “Cutest Pet on Parliament Hill” in three categories: Dog, Cat, and Other Pet.

Over the past month, CAHI received over 100 phenomenal entries from Parliamentarians, staffers, and members of the Press Gallery on Parliament Hill, who submitted adorable photos and fun bios of their beloved pets.

Facing the difficult task of choosing the finalists for the 2024 Cutest Pets on Parliament Hill was a panel of judges who are passionate about pets, including:

2023 Cutest Pets on Parliament Hill Winners: Shohei Ohtani, Matteo and Petunia

Dr. Rebecca Greenstein, Chief Veterinarian, Kleinberg Veterinary Hospital and veterinary expert on CTV’s Your Morning and The Social

Dr. Enid Stiles, Chief Veterinarian, Sherwood Park Animal Hospital, and founding member of Veterinarians without Borders

Michel Picard, Radio Host, UniqueFM

This year's finalists comprise a diverse array of pets with a penchant for politics! From intricate costumes to whimsical backdrops and an assortment of six unique species in the Other Pet category, the public faces a delightful challenge in choosing who is cutest.

"Judging these incredible pets was no easy task. Each entry reflected a tremendous amount of time, effort, and creativity, showcasing the deep love and bond shared between these pets and their families. It's a testament to the significant role pets play in enriching our lives and those around us. I wish I could have chosen them all” commented judge Dr. Rebecca Greenstein.

"We at CAHI are thrilled to announce the return of our beloved contest to Parliament Hill for its second consecutive year. This time around, we've expanded the number of finalists in each category from three to ten, adding an extra dose of excitement and opportunity for all participants” says President and CEO, Dr. Catherine Filejski. “This annual contest serves as a platform to celebrate the joy and companionship that pets bring to our lives, while also emphasizing the importance of access to essential veterinary medicines for pet owners and veterinarians across the country.”

Now, CAHI is asking all Canadians to help choose 2024’s "Cutest Pets on Parliament Hill". This year’s finalists can be viewed on the CAHI website (https://cahi-icsa.ca/cutest-pets-parliament-hill), where the public can select their favourite pet photo in each category. The winners will be announced at CAHI’s “Pet Gala” event on June 11th in downtown Ottawa.

The competition is fierce, and each finalist will be working hard to get out the vote in their favour – vote today and have your say!

About the CAHI

Established in 1968, CAHI is the trusted, science-based voice of the Canadian animal health industry. Our members provide Canada’s veterinarians and animal owners with the animal medications and tools necessary to maintain the health of our pets and food animal population. Healthier animals for a healthier Canada. www.cahi-icsa.ca.

Contact: Eleanor Hawthorn, Communications Manager

437-253-1667 ext, 105 ehawthorn@cahi-icsa.ca