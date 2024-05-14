NASDAQ: TSLA Investor Notice: Update in Lawsuit for Investors who purchased shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) announced by the Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced an update in the lawsuit that is pending for certain investors in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares.

Investors, who purchased Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares in 2021 or earlier and continue to hold any of those NASDAQ: TSLA shares, have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On February 27, 2023, a lawsuit was filed by an investor in NASDAQ: TSLA shares against Tesla, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleged that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Defendants had significantly overstated the efficacy, viability, and safety of the Company’s Autopilot and FSD technologies, that contrary to Defendants’ representations, Tesla’s Autopilot and FSD technologies created a serious risk of accident and injury associated with the operation of Tesla vehicles, that all the foregoing subjected Tesla to an increased risk of regulatory and governmental scrutiny and enforcement action, as well as reputational harm, and that as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On September 05, 2023, an amended complaint was filed and on November 06, 2023, the defendants filed their motion to dismiss the amended complaint.

