Waimea Plantation Cottages Resort on Kauai Announces Fall Ocean Promotion

Guests save 20% Off the Rate and the Resort Fee is Waived

KAUAI, Hawaii, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waimea Plantation Cottages Resort, beautifully positioned along the shores of West Kauai, today announced its “Ocean Promotion” flash sale on one- to three-bedroom oceanfront and ocean-view cottages. Guests will not only save 20% on Best Available Rates, but the $35/night resort fee will also be waived during their stay, saving guests hundreds of dollars on a fall vacation. Bookings can be made for only two weeks from May 14 through May 28 for stays from August 19 through December 17, 2024.



“We are pleased to offer the ‘Ocean Promotion’ to guests of Waimea Plantation Cottages, as fall is an incredibly lovely time to visit the islands. Days are in the mid- to high-70s and the nights are cool and clear,” said Gregg Enright, general manager at Waimea Plantation Cottages. “Known for spectacular sunsets Waimea Plantation Cottages provides a relaxing location in time for a pre-holiday getaway with friends and loved ones.”

Guests booking the “Ocean Promotion” will save 20% off the seasonal rate, plus the $35/day resort fee will be waived. In addition, guests will enjoy the resort's standard complimentary amenities:

Free parking

Complimentary guest laundry

Free recent-release DVD rentals for in-cottage viewing

No check-out cleaning fees

With roots dating back to 1884, the property has continuously welcomed guests with the charms of authentic Hawaii plantation homes since 1984. In its quest to enhance guest experience, the resort recently completed the installation of Fujitsu split unit air conditioners in each room of every cottage, ensuring comfortable temperatures during the warmer months.

The resort offers 59 one- to five-bedroom cottages, built between the 1880s and 1930s, across 43 acres of oceanfront grounds. Lovingly refreshed to harmonize contemporary comfort with the simplicity of the plantation era, each cottage features a fully equipped kitchen and a private lanai.

Guests can enjoy the oceanfront pool, a 2-mile-long black sand walking beach, and an on-property restaurant serving American and BBQ fare. Beachside hammocks, three propane grilling stations, a sand volleyball court, and a shuffleboard court round out the experience.

Nearby the awe-inspiring Waimea Canyon, known as the "Grand Canyon of the Pacific," Koke’e State Park, the breathtaking Napali coastline, and Kekaha Beach, one of Hawaii's longest white-sand beaches, are some of Kauai’s most loved attractions. For those seeking local charm, Waimea Town and nearby Hanapepe Town offer eclectic boutiques and eateries.

For more information on Waimea Plantation Cottages or to book reservations, please visit www.waimeaplantationcottages.com or call 800-716-6199.

About Waimea Plantation Cottages Resort:

Established in 1884 as a dairy and then a working sugar cane plantation, Waimea Plantation Cottages was reborn as a resort in 1984. Each of the 59 cottages has a unique floor plan with comfortable Hawaii-style furnishings. Most of the historic cottages carry a nameplate next to the front doorframe with the surname of a plantation worker who once called the cottage home. The 43-acre property is landscaped with tropical plants, trees, and expansive green lawn areas providing a sense of serenity and quiet. Walking along the beach guests are treated to spectacular sunsets with the island of Niihau in the background. Waimea Plantation Cottages is a Coast Hotels Ltd. property.

About Coast Hotels

Each Coast Hotel property is as unique as the destinations they are located in, yet they all have something in common: friendly service and pleasant amenities. Coast Hotels offers properties throughout British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, the Yukon, Alaska, California, Hawaii, and Washington State in cities large and small. As one of North America’s fastest-growing hotel brands, Coast Hotels owes its continued expansion to its prime locations, value, and guest satisfaction. Coast Hotels owns and franchises hotels under the Coast Hotels brand and manages hotels on both a Coast Hotels branded and independent basis.

