Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES

May 14, 2024

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Robertus
Last Name(s) Mooldijk
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Projects & Technology Director
Initial notification/amendments Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

 
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Disposal of shares
Currency EUR
Price €33.833984
Volume 15,000
Total €507,509.76
Aggregated information:  
Price €33.833984
Volume 15,000
Total €507,509.76
For full breakdown see table at the end of this notification. 
Date of transaction May 9, 2024
Place of transaction Off Exchange

Julie Keefe
Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

Full breakdown of transaction

Total Quantity Price (€) Total for trade (€)
197 33.85 6,668.45
54 33.825 1,826.55
280 33.845 9,476.60
149 33.845 5,042.91
205 33.845 6,938.23
1000 33.845 33,845.00
194 33.84 6,564.96
154 33.84 5,211.36
60 33.84 2,030.40
1000 33.84 33,840.00
40 33.84 1,353.60
69 33.84 2,334.96
721 33.845 24,402.25
434 33.845 14,688.73
487 33.845 16,482.52
500 33.84 16,920.00
477 33.84 16,141.68
1000 33.835 33,835.00
1000 33.83 33,830.00
199 33.83 6,732.17
146 33.83 4,939.18
1000 33.825 33,825.00
190 33.825 6,426.75
134 33.825 4,532.55
1000 33.82 33,820.00
190 33.82 6,425.80
138 33.82 4,667.16
500 33.82 16,910.00
41 33.83 1,387.03
46 33.825 1,555.95
43 33.82 1,454.26
721 33.835 24,395.04
476 33.835 16,105.46
15 33.835 507.53
464 33.83 15,697.12
218 33.83 7,374.94
500 33.825 16,912.50
474 33.825 16,033.05
220 33.825 7,441.50
112 33.825 3,788.40
152 33.85 5,145.20


