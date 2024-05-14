Class of 2024: The Longest Walk

With the 2023-2024 academic year his first as the 18th president of Howard University, Ben Vinson III, Ph.D. said he is honored to see the culmination of the Class of 2024’s success.

“You embody the true essence of this University, the true essence of a Bison, and because of all you’ve endured over this timespan, I believe you are uniquely positioned to create some of the necessary changes we need in our world,” Vinson said.

Vinson acknowledged the difficulties and the perseverance that the Class of 2024 experienced. “And yet here you are, in person, on the verge of being officially conferred with your Howard University degree,” Vinson said.

“Your journey from then to now has been unlike any other graduating class before, yet that is precisely what makes each of you prototypical Howard students: your strength, perseverance, resilience, and steadfast commitment to achieving your goals.”

Howard University President Ben Vinson III addresses the Class of 2024 during the 156th Commencement Convocation, his first at the helm of the University. (Photo by: Latrell Caton)

Families Celebrate Graduates and Mothers

Attending families were equally excited to finally watch their children walk this year. Traveling from Georgia, Tanya McCollum recalls the excitement when her niece Sydney Sewell was accepted to Howard University, but heartbroken that Sewell didn't experience milestones associated with departing high school.

“She had to adapt to the cyber learning environment [which] was definitely challenging with not only a new school, but a new way of learning,” McCollum said. “The school and its culture definitely propelled her to become a more sociable person. Not only was it important for her to go to an HBCU, but the number one HBCU.”

For E.J. and Alisha Bridgeforth, witnessing their daughter Sydney Bell receive her bachelor’s degree in biology is a perfect gift for Mother’s Day. Bell is a Karsh STEM Scholar.

Snellville, Georgia native and graduate Sydney Bell (B.S. ’24) is a member of the fourth Karsh STEM Cohort, receiving her degree in biology. (Photo by: Howard University Newsroom)

“I’ve really enjoyed the whole week of events that’s taken place,” Alisha said, as she attended the president’s commencement reception and a dinner hosted by the Karsh STEM Scholar program.

Traveling from Atlanta, Bridgeforth plans to celebrate motherhood, Bell’s degree, and the space that Howard makes for its Black scholars, through well-earned rest.

“When we were discussing colleges, I told her to really think about an HBCU,” Bridgeforth said. “Being here, it’s helped her identify with being a great Black person, and being able to see that they are Black people who are succeeding, who look like her and are smart.”

But graduation is for mothers too. That is the case for Jessica Whitaker, who is receiving her Ph.D. in electrical engineering. Her son, Junious Whitaker IV, attended graduation to celebrate his mother’s “perseverance, fortitude and resilience,” traits that he described all graduates with. “At one end she’s a Howard grad, on the other, she’s a Howard mom,” said Whittaker who is pursuing his Ph.D. in history. “It just shows me it does take a village, but it takes a woman, a mother to nurture. And as we think about Mother’s Day, I am extremely thankful.”

Oratix Thasunda Brown Duckett Delivers Speech of Courage