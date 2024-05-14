Revving Up Recognition: Business Awards UK 2024 Car Sales Awards Winners

Business Awards UK announces winners and finalists of the 2024 Car Sales Awards, recognizing excellence in the automotive sales industry.

HALIFAX, United Kingdom, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Business Awards UK proudly announces the winners and finalists of the 2024 Car Sales Awards, celebrating exceptional achievements within the automotive sales industry. This year's accolades recognise businesses that have demonstrated remarkable innovation, customer service, and industry leadership.

Business Awards UK 2024 Car Sales Awards Winners

Creditplus - Exceptional Customer Satisfaction

NexCar - Best Newcomer Car Dealership

HK Performance - Best After Sales Customer Care

Cotswold Vans - Rising Star Award

Corus Automotives - Best Second Hand Car Dealership

KKL Motors - Family Run Business of the Year

JLC Motors - Best Independent Car Dealership

MB Motors - Most User Friendly Website

Fleetsauce - Best Use of Technology

Business Awards UK 2024 Car Sales Awards Finalists

NexCar - Rising Star Award, Most User Friendly Website

HK Performance - Best Independent Car Dealership, Best Second Hand Car Dealership

Cotswold Vans - Best Newcomer Car Dealership, Best Second Hand Car Dealership

Corus Automotives - Family Run Business of the Year, Best Independent Car Dealership, Best After Sales Customer Care

KKL Motors - Exceptional Customer Satisfaction

JLC Motors - Best Newcomer Car Dealership, Family Run Business of the Year

MB Motors - Best After Sales Customer Care, Best Use of Technology

Fleetsauce - Rising Star Award

Advancing Automotive Excellence

The 2024 Car Sales Awards highlight the exceptional efforts and achievements of businesses that are steering the automotive industry towards a more innovative and customer-focused future. This year's winners have demonstrated a commitment to customer satisfaction, quality, and the adoption of new technologies.

Customer service excellence is a major focal point, with winners providing personalised, attentive service through exceptional after-sales support, comprehensive warranties, and tailored vehicle sourcing. This dedication to customer satisfaction is reflected in numerous positive reviews and high ratings.

Innovation and technological advancement have also been key to success. From user-friendly websites to AI-driven customer communication tools, these technologies enhance customer engagement and streamline operations, providing a seamless experience.

Sustainability efforts, including the decarbonisation of fleets and promotion of eco-friendly vehicle options, highlight the industry's commitment to a more sustainable future. Family-run businesses have shown resilience and adaptability, maintaining high standards and combining personal touch with professional service.

By honouring these leaders, Business Awards UK celebrates their pivotal role in driving the automotive sector forward, setting the bar for excellence and fostering a culture of continuous improvement.

To learn more about the 2024 Car Sales Awards and the achievements of the winners and finalists, please contact Business Awards UK.

Company Details:



Organization: Business Awards UK



Contact Person: Mark Byrne, Director



Email: mark@business-awards.uk



Website: https://business-awards.uk



Contact Number: +441422 771042



Country: United Kingdom



City: HALIFAX

The information provided does not constitute endorsement of any activities or claims mentioned in the press release. Neither KISS PR, nor its distribution partners, are responsible for the validity or accuracy of the information provided. Decisions based on the content of the press release are at the reader's own risk. For further inquiries about the company or the content issued, please contact the source company directly. Details about the source company are included in the press release.