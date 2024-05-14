Anomalo Brings Its AI-Powered Data Quality Platform to Google Cloud Marketplace

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anomalo, the complete data quality platform company, today announced that it has expanded its partnership with Google Cloud and made its platform available on Google Cloud Marketplace so users can quickly purchase Anomalo using their committed Google Cloud spend. Anomalo provides organizations with a way to monitor the quality of the data stored or managed in Google Cloud’s BigQuery, AlloyDB and Dataplex without writing code, configuring rules or setting thresholds.



Modern data-powered organizations are performing real-time, predictive analytics on their centralized data and building and operationalizing GenAI and machine learning (ML) models at scale. However, dashboards and production models are only as good as the quality of the data that powers them. Many data-powered companies quickly encounter one unfortunate fact: much of their data is missing, stale, corrupt or prone to unexpected and unwelcome changes. As a result, companies spend more time dealing with issues in their data rather than unlocking that data’s value.

Anomalo uses AI to automatically detect issues and understand their root-causes before anyone else, allowing teams to resolve any hiccups with their data before making decisions, running operations or powering models. Anomalo monitors data in BigQuery and AlloyDB and integrates with Dataplex to help enterprises resolve data quality issues faster. Anomalo enables more analytics and AI use cases because customers have trust in their data powering these workloads.

Joint Anomalo and Google Cloud customers include Aritzia, BuzzFeed and Keller Williams. BuzzFeed head of data science and analytics Gilad Lotan said: “Anomalo with Google Cloud’s BigQuery gives us more confidence and trust in our data so we can make decisions faster and mature BuzzFeed Inc.’s data operation. Anomalo automatically detects data quality and availability issues and helps us get to the bottom of problems before stakeholders and data users across the company are even aware of them. It is a great place to be as a data team, moving from reactive to proactive mode of operation, powered by the combination of BigQuery and Anomalo.”

“We are keenly aligned with Google Cloud in our shared ambition to help enterprises trust the data they use to power their businesses. Data volumes are exploding, and our customers are choosing BigQuery and Dataplex to manage, monitor and develop data driven applications. Bringing Anomalo’s AI powered data quality monitoring to Google Cloud Marketplace was a no brainer as a next step in this partnership, and a massive win for our shared customers,” said Elliot Shmukler, co-founder and CEO of Anomalo.

“Bringing Anomalo to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow the data quality platform on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. “Anomalo can now securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys.”

Today’s announcement follows Anomalo announcing record demand for its data quality platform and $33 million Series B round earlier this year: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2024/01/24/2815554/0/en/Anomalo-Reports-Record-Demand-for-Its-Data-Quality-Platform-as-It-Raises-a-33-Million-Growth-Round-With-Participation-From-Strategic-Investor-Databricks-Ventures.html

About Anomalo

Anomalo helps enterprises build confidence in the data they use to make decisions and build products. Enterprises can simply connect Anomalo’s complete data quality platform to their data warehouse and begin monitoring their data in less than 5 minutes, all with minimal configuration and without a single line of code. Then, they can automatically detect and understand the root-cause of data issues, before anyone else. Anomalo is backed by SignalFire, Norwest Venture Partners, Foundation Capital, Two Sigma Ventures, Village Global, First Round Capital and Databricks Ventures. For more information, visit https://www.anomalo.com/ or follow @anomalo_hq.

