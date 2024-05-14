ARBT Introduces the Prefab Technology Trade Supply Fund as a New Investment Opportunity

Construction technology Concerning ARBT Prefabricated Construction The Prefab Technology ARBT Property Group Pty Ltd

Construction technology, Prefabricated Construction

WOOLLOONGABBA, QLD , AUSTRALIA, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Australia's Brisbane Leading provider of prefabricated construction technology, ARBT, today announced the opening of the ARBT Prefab Technology Trade Supply Fund, a cutting-edge investment opportunity. This new project is intended to support ARBT's mission to transform construction through the use of prefabricated faster construction technologies by providing funding for the purchase of necessary building components.

The Prefab Technology Trade Supply Fund has an 18-month duration and a total loan size of $18 million AUD. Investors can contribute anywhere from $100,000 to $500,000. In addition to providing an appealing annual return of 13.8% paid monthly after deducting management fees and expenditures, this investment is critical to the development of high-quality, reasonably priced housing options.

The CEO of ARBT, Solomon Noel, stated that "this fund represents a unique opportunity for investors to be part of the future of building technology." "Investors are investing in the future of affordable and sustainable housing, not just a fund," according to our sophisticated production procedures.

The fund intends to support ARBT's objective of enhancing housing safety, affordability, and productivity by strengthening the company's capacity to supply prefab technological solutions quickly and more efficiently. During the investment term, money will be used to supply prefab building materials to developers and builders across Australia that will aim to satisfy Australia and global requirements for prefabricated housing requirements.

Given the uniqueness of this product, ARBT has received overwhelming interest into this fund, limited spots available to be part of the housing solution.

Please get in touch with ARBT's investment relations team at contact@arbtprefab.com to learn more about the investment or to talk about your participation.

Concerning ARBT

An innovative Australian business that specialises in prefabricated faster construction technology is called ARBT (Australian Robotic Building Technologies). ARBT, which has operations in Australia, Singapore, the Middle East, and India, is dedicated to advancing sustainable and innovative construction methods worldwide.