Wall Street Organization acquired for undisclosed Sum

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wall Street Organization, Inc., (WSO) www.wallstreetorganization.com, a recognized international investment banking company with nearly a quarter of a century of providing capital formation mechanisms to operating companies announced today that 100% of the company had been acquired for a undisclosed sum by Dr. Farid Alshabbar and Dr Abdulaziz Fahad.

Dr. Farid Alshabbar holds the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) while Dr. Abdulaziz Fahad holds the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Mr. Stephen J Palombo holds the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO).

The headoffice of the newley aqcuried Wall Street Organization (WSO) will remain within the Finacial Power House at Trump Building, 40 Wall Street, New York NY 1005. There are plans for the third quarter of 2024 to establish several Middle Eastern offices to provide services for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Dr. Farid Alshabbar said that “Wall Street Organization (WSO) has established a very strong reputation for deliverying an “ontime everytime solution” this he believes has been the driving force behind the success Wall that Street Organization (WSO) has expericenced Globally and is confident that this success will continue.

New York Office Telephone: +1 (520) 529-6700

Contact details of Dr. Farid Alshabbar: +973 3434 3441 (or whatsapp)
Email: farid@wallstreetorganizatio.com

Contact details of Mr Stephen J Palombo +974 600 68140
Email: sjp@wallstreetorganization.com

www.wallstreetorganization.com

Dr Farid Alshabbar
Wall Street Organization
+973 3434 3441
