Houston Energy Consultant George Baker to Address Mexican Academy of Engineering

MEXICO ENERGY INTELLIGENCE™ (MEI) is a digital newsletter based in Houston since 1996 and published by market analyst and historian George Baker. Synthesizing business journalism and academic scholarship, we analyze developments in law, regulation, administrative policy, and institutional governance in Mexico's energy sector. We seek to understand commercial, legal and institutional history and dynamics from the perspective of regulated market solutions. Reports are distributed principally on a subscription basis. Corporate and institutional subscribers are oil and technology companies, regulators, trade associations, law firms, and university libraries. Contact us about individual subscriptions.

