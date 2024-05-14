Introducing Wacom Movink: The first OLED pen display, and the thinnest and lightest Wacom pen display ever

Singapore, (ANTARA/PRNewswire)- Wacom announced the launch of Wacom Movink, the first OLED pen display designed and developed to meet the needs of creative professionals, digital artists and design students.

Wacom Movink combines a professional pen experience with a 13.3" full HD OLED display in a super slim, ultra-light device without compromising performance, precision, and software preferences.

Wacom's thinnest and lightest pen display

Weighing only 420g and measuring 4mm at its thinnest point, Wacom Movink sets a new standard. It is 66% thinner and 55% lighter than the similar-sized Wacom One 13 touch. The Corning Gorilla Glass and magnesium alloy body make it sturdy and portable.

Wacom Movink is ideal for creative workers wishing to expand their current studio setup between multiple places such as the studio, client meetings, university, home, or anywhere.

Deeper blacks, higher contrast and vibrant colors with OLED

The 13.3" Samsung OLED display delivers Full HD resolution with 10-bit color and a contrast ratio of 100,000:1. It offers rich blacks and exceptional color accuracy, optimized to offer 100% DCI-P3 and 95% Adobe RGB coverage, with a Delta E difference of 2 or less. Wacom Movink is validated by Pantone® and Pantone® SkinTone™, factory calibrated to industry standards and stores up to 2 custom color profiles. For color critical workflows it can also be hardware calibrated with Wacom Color Manager.

Ultimate Wacom pen on screen experience

Wacom Movink achieves the fastest response time of any Wacom pen with increased pen detection height and no visible parallax. The OLED display emits no excess heat or noise.

Wacom Movink includes a dedicated version of the Wacom Pro Pen 3*, designed specifically for use with Wacom Movink. This pen features a nib remover and three replacement nibs conveniently housed within the pen for quick resolution of any nib emergencies. *Please note that using customizable parts of the Wacom Pro Pen 3 necessitates owning or acquiring a Wacom Pro Pen 3 separately.

Enhancing versatility and compatibility through Wacom dual pen technology

Wacom Movink incorporates Wacom's Dual Pen Technology, supporting a wide range of digital pens, including older generations of Wacom Pro Pens and pens from digital stationery partners like Staedtler and Lamy.

Wacom Movink is compatible with Windows, macOS, ChromeOS, and Android operating systems, connecting via a single USB-C cable. No additional cables, adapters, or power supply are necessary if the devices support power delivery of 15W or more. Advanced touch technology allows for smooth, intuitive input, while two customizable touch keys in the slimmest bezel of any Wacom pen display can be assigned shortcuts and functions to streamline workflows and enhance efficiency. Wacom Movink is fully supported by Wacom Bridge, an innovative solution that significantly enhances working on supported remote desktop connections.

Prices, accessories and availability

Wacom Movink 13 will be available from May 27 exclusively through the Wacom eStore. B2B contacts can reach out to the respective Wacom country sales representatives.

Wacom Movink 13

Singapore = SGD 1,099

Thailand = THB 28,700

Indonesia = IDR 13,000,000

Vietnam = VND 20,490,000

Philippines = PHP 46,900

Malaysia = MYR 3,899

Sold separately, the light and sturdy aluminium Wacom Foldable Stand offers 6-point support for a comfortable 20 degree working angle and is easy to pack, carry and use. Additional accessories like the Wacom Movink Tablet Sleeve and the Wacom Rollup Case for storing your Wacom Pro Pen 3 are part of an all-in-one accessory package. A HDMI converter for Wacom Movink will be available at a later date.**

For more information and the full technical specifications, please visit wacom.com

**All-in-one accessory package available soon

About Wacom

Wacom's vision is to bring people and technology closer together through natural interface solutions. This has made it the world's leading manufacturer of interactive pen tablets and displays as well as of digital styli and solutions for saving and processing digital signatures. The advanced technology of Wacom's intuitive input devices has been used to create some of the most exciting digital art, films, special effects, fashion and designs around the world and provides business and home users with their leading interface technology to express their personality. Founded in 1983, Wacom is a global company based in Japan (Tokyo Stock Exchange 6727) with subsidiaries and affiliate offices around the world to support marketing and distribution in over 150 countries. For further information about the products of Wacom, see also www.wacom.com.

