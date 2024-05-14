Innovative Swiss Travel Portal Fireflies Launches Digital Currency $FFT Token to Elevate the Travel Experience
PFäFFIKON, SWITZERLAND, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swiss travel giant Fireflies is proud to introduce the launch of its groundbreaking native digital currency, the Fireflies $FFT Token, amalgamating traditional online travel booking with the cutting-edge innovation of Web3 technology.
The Fireflies $FFT Token is designed exclusively for the travel platform, offering users access to exclusive discounts, unique reward programs, and various travel-related transactions. This innovation marks a significant leap forward in how customers explore and experience the globe. Some of the unmatched benefits of $FFT Tokens include:
1. Significant Savings on Bookings:
Travelers can now enjoy cost-effective journeys by using $FFT Token, unlocking a realm of affordable and pleasurable travel experiences.
2. Buy and Burn Mechanism:
To enhance the value of $FFT Token, Fireflies Web3 introduces a strategic Buy and Burn mechanism. A portion of token fees collected from transactions is used to purchase $FFT Token from the market and burn them. This innovative approach reduces the overall token supply, creating deflationary pressure and potentially increasing the token's value over time. This mechanism not only offers immediate benefits on travel bookings but also holds the promise of growing value, making $FFT Token a smarter choice for both travel and financial returns.
3. Enhanced Savings with Exclusive Discount Schemes:
Customers can avail travel benefits with Fireflies' exclusive discount schemes, available only when using $FFT Token. They can enjoy a uniform 20% discount across various travel services. From Best Price Options (BPO) to unique dining experiences, distributorship perks, VIP luxuries, and coveted event tickets, $FFT Token are the key to unlocking sizable savings, making each trip not just memorable but also more rewarding.
“The Fireflies revolution began in 2011, and we want to ensure we keep the innovation alive,” said István Varga, Director of Business Development at Fireflies. “With the $FFT Token, we want to disrupt the online travel industry to create an unparalleled value and experience for our customers who can enjoy enhanced savings and the ease of travel.”
$FFT Token can be used to participate in Fireflies Raffles, and access special features like the Environmental and Social Responsibility NFT program.
Initially available during the token sale, $FFT Token can later be acquired on various cryptocurrency exchanges where they are listed.
About Fireflies:
Fireflies is a cutting-edge and unique user interface for all your end-to-end travel needs. It combines Swiss precision and reliability with the tourism industry. Over the last 12 years, Fireflies has served a database of over 300,000 worldwide registered users from 165 countries across the world.
