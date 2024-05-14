Christie Allardyce Joins Auerbach Funds to Spearhead Investor Relations
Allardyce's appointment comes as Auerbach begins fundraising for its fourth allocator fund
Christie's exceptional background, combined with her extensive network, makes her the perfect fit to lead our fundraising for Fund IV.”CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Auerbach Funds, a real estate private equity fund manager overseeing four distinct investment vehicles, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Christie Allardyce as Director of Investor Relations as the company kicks off the Auerbach Opportunity Fund IV. With over a decade of experience in finance and a proven track record of success, Allardyce brings invaluable expertise to Auerbach Funds as they embark on their latest venture.
— Peter Auerbach
In her new role, Allardyce will lead the efforts to raise capital for Auerbach Opportunity Fund IV, which aims to secure $100-150 million in investments. The fund is strategically positioned to capitalize on upcoming debt maturities and the anticipated availability of underperforming, distressed, or mismanaged properties presented by the evolving market landscape. Auerbach employs a blend of value-add initiatives and opportunistic strategies to generate cash-flow for investors while increasing asset value. Auerbach Fund IV represents an attractive opportunity for investors seeking exposure to distressed, value add, and opportunistic investments in real estate.
"We are delighted to welcome Christie Allardyce to the Auerbach Funds team," said Peter Auerbach, Managing Partner of Auerbach Funds. "Her exceptional background, combined with her extensive network, makes her the perfect fit to lead our fundraising for Fund IV. Christie is the perfect blend of excellent experience at high-end institutions with common sense problem solving that Auerbach prides itself on. We are confident that her leadership will significantly contribute to the success of our latest fund."
Allardyce joins Auerbach Funds from Stillwater Capital, where she served in a Director of Investor Relations role and played a key part in raising capital for their first fund and various real estate projects. Prior, Christie was part of the institutional sales team at Behringer Securities raising capital for a suite of Reg D offerings and worked at ORIX USA Corporation on the municipal finance desk of a $1 billion total return and $500 million high yield fund. Christie began her career as an investment banking analyst in the Financial Institution Debt Products group for Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
About Auerbach Funds
Auerbach Funds is a leading investment management firm specializing in distressed real estate assets. With a proven track record of success and a deep understanding of the market, Auerbach Funds identifies and capitalizes on unique investment opportunities to deliver superior returns to its investors. For more information, visit www.auerbachfunds.com.
