HIV Drugs Market Size Expected to Reach USD 49.68 Bn by 2032

The global HIV drugs market size is calculated at USD 33.92 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 49.68 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 4.3% from 2024 to 2032.

Ottawa, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global HIV drugs market size was valued at USD 33.32 billion in 2023 and is predicted to surpass around USD 46.30 billion by 2031, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.



Download a sample of the HIV Drugs Market report to explore its growth projections and trends @ Get a sample of HIV Drugs Market

Report Highlights:

Combination-class drugs dominated the market in 2023 with 60% market share.

Hospital pharmacies lead the market with 50% market in 2023.

North America took the charge in HIV drugs market in 2023.



In 2022, about 630,000 individuals died from HIV-related causes, as reported by the World Health Organization. This shows we need better treatments to fight HIV.

HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) weakens the body's immune system, making it vulnerable to infections and diseases. It is mainly transmitted through sharing needles or syringes, unprotected sexual contact, and from mother to child during childbirth or breastfeeding.

Symptoms of HIV can vary and may not always be apparent. Some people may experience flu-like symptoms such as fever, headache, fatigue, and swollen lymph nodes in the early stages. As the virus progresses, symptoms may become more severe, including recurrent infections, rapid weight loss, night sweats, and chronic diarrhea.

Early diagnosis of HIV is crucial because it allows for timely medical intervention and treatment. When HIV is diagnosed early, individuals can start antiretroviral therapy (ART) promptly. ART helps to suppress the virus, allowing the immune system to recover and preventing the progression of HIV to AIDS (Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome). Without treatment, HIV can lead to AIDS, a condition characterized by severe immune system damage and an increased risk of opportunistic infections and certain cancers. However, with proper medical care and treatment, people living with HIV can lead long and healthy lives.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

For instance,

In 2021, approximately 1.2 million people in the U.S. were living with HIV. Around 13 percent of them were unaware of their status and required testing.



Early detection plays a crucial role in preventing the transmission of HIV to others. Being aware of their HIV status enabled individuals to take necessary precautions, such as practicing safer sex and using sterile needles for injections. Additionally, early diagnosis facilitated access to support services and resources that aided individuals in dealing with the physical, emotional, and social challenges associated with HIV. These services encompassed counseling, support groups, and assistance with medication adherence.

HIV is a virus that attacks the immune system, leading to increased susceptibility to infections and diseases. Early diagnosis and treatment are essential for preventing the progression of HIV, improving health outcomes, and reducing the risk of transmission to others. Individuals must get tested regularly for HIV, especially if they engage in behaviors that may put them at risk of infection. With timely intervention and proper medical care, HIV can be managed effectively, allowing individuals to live fulfilling lives while reducing the impact of the virus on both individuals and communities.

This report can be tailored to provide a detailed analysis of specific geographic regions or focus on particular drug types within the HIV market @ Customize HIV Drugs Market Report

The Growing HIV Population Necessitates Greater Access to Treatment for Improved Longevity and Well-Being

In 2021, there were an estimated 32,100 new HIV infections in the U.S. This marked a 12% decrease from 2017 when there were 36,500 new infections. Additionally, in 2021, 36,136 individuals in the U.S. and six dependent areas received an HIV diagnosis. The global number of people living with HIV/AIDS dramatically influences the demand for HIV medications, such as antiretroviral therapy (ART). As the number of people with HIV increases, so does the need for these drugs to manage the virus and maintain individuals' health.

In 2022, the World Health Organization said about 39.0 million people had HIV, including 1.5 million kids aged 0-14. Around the world, about 630,000 people died from HIV-related reasons, while almost 29.8 million were taking antiretroviral drugs. Also, 86% of those with HIV knew they had it, 76% were getting treatment, and 71% had their viral loads under control. Because of these numbers, there's a significant need for better ways to deliver drugs to treat HIV.



As the number of people with HIV increases, more people will need access to treatment to help them live longer and healthier lives. These drugs don't just help individuals—they also help to slow down the spread of HIV in communities. When more people have access to HIV drugs, it can also help reduce the stigma surrounding HIV/AIDS. People are more likely to get tested and seek treatment if they know effective drugs are available. This can lead to earlier diagnosis and better outcomes for those living with HIV.

Furthermore, when more people are on treatment, it can lower the risk of transmitting the virus to others. This is because HIV drugs can reduce the amount of virus in a person's body, making them less likely to pass it on to someone else. As the number of people living with HIV/AIDS goes up, so does the need for HIV drugs. Ensuring that these drugs are available to everyone who needs them is crucial for controlling the spread of the virus and improving the health and well-being of individuals and communities worldwide.

Progress in HIV Treatment is Making Things Better for People with HIV

Scientists are always working hard to find better ways to treat HIV. Their ongoing research helps them discover new and improved HIV drugs. These new drugs are often more effective at fighting the virus and keeping people healthy.

For instance,

In April 2021 , IAVI and Scripps Research declared the conclusion of a phase I clinical trial for a new HIV vaccine.

, IAVI and Scripps Research declared the conclusion of a phase I clinical trial for a new HIV vaccine. In December 2021, ViiV Healthcare revealed the adoption of an FDA-approved therapy to prevent sexually acquired HIV-1 infection, called Apretude. Apretude is a long-acting injectable form of pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) used to treat the condition.

One way researchers make progress is by developing innovative drug delivery systems. These systems help get the drugs to where they're needed in the body more effectively. For example, some drugs might be made into long-acting injections that only need to be taken once a month instead of every day.

Recent Newsletter

In June 2022, Cipla Ltd. and its partner Drugs for Neglected Diseases Initiative (DNDi) announced that they had made a new medicine for young children with HIV. This medicine combines 4 in 1 drugs and has been approved by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA). It's made especially for babies and young kids with HIV.

Cipla Ltd. and its partner Drugs for Neglected Diseases Initiative (DNDi) announced that they had made a new medicine for young children with HIV. This medicine combines 4 in 1 drugs and has been approved by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA). It's made especially for babies and young kids with HIV. In July 2023, CRISPR declared that EBT-101 had received Fast Track Designation from the FDA. Currently, EBT-101 stands as the sole CRISPR-based therapy for HIV to have obtained IND clearance from the FDA.

Combination therapies are another essential advancement. This means using multiple drugs together to attack the virus from different angles. By combining drugs, doctors can better control HIV and prevent it from becoming resistant to treatment. Long-acting formulations are also making a difference. Instead of having to take pills every day, some HIV drugs are being developed as injections or implants that only need to be administered every few weeks or months. This can make it easier for people to stick to their treatment plans.

These advancements in HIV treatment are helping to improve outcomes for people living with HIV. They make it easier for patients to take their medication as prescribed and can lead to better virus control. As research continues, we can expect even more progress in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

Using Combination Therapy has Improve Patient Care

Combination therapy has been vital for making HIV drugs better and helping the HIV drug market grow. Instead of just using one drug, doctors now use a mix of drugs together to fight HIV. This combo approach is the usual way doctors treat HIV because it's more effective at stopping the virus and preventing it from becoming resistant to drugs.

FDA Approved Combination Therapies

Sr. No. Approved Date Combination Therapy (Generic Name) Combination Therapy (Brand Name) 1. March 30, 2022 Abacavir/ Dolutegravir/ Lamivudine Triumeq PD 2. January 22, 2021 Cabotegravir and Rilpivirin Cabenuva

Each drug in the combo targets HIV in different ways, which makes it harder for the virus to spread. Because more people are getting this combo treatment, the demand for these drugs is going up. This means drug companies are making more HIV drugs to meet this need.

Combination therapy has also made treatment better for patients. Doctors can personalize treatment plans for each patient by using a mix of drugs. Plus, taking fewer pills each day as part of a combo treatment can make it easier for patients to stick to their treatment plans. Combination therapy has been a big reason why the HIV drugs market has grown. It's changed the way we treat HIV for the better, helping patients get better and fighting against HIV/AIDS.

HIV Mutates, Resistant Drugs, Making Management Challenging

HIV is a tricky virus because it can change and become resistant to the drugs used to treat it. This means that over time, the drugs may not work as well as they used to. So, scientists must keep working hard to create new medicines and treatment plans to fight against these changes. When HIV mutates, it can develop ways to escape the effects of the drugs, making them less effective. This is why constantly creating new treatments is essential to stay one step ahead of the virus.

Researchers study how HIV mutates and try to find new drugs that can still fight the virus even when it changes. They also look for ways to use different drugs together to make it harder for HIV to become resistant. Developing new drugs takes time and lots of testing to ensure they're safe and effective. But it's crucial for keeping HIV under control and helping people live longer and healthier lives.

Staying ahead of HIV's ability to mutate is a big challenge. Still, by continually developing new drugs and treatment strategies, scientists are working hard to overcome it and improve outcomes for people living with HIV.

Geographical Landscape

North America, particularly the United States, has a significant burden of HIV/AIDS. While the prevalence of HIV varies across different regions within North America, urban areas and specific populations, such as racial/ethnic minorities, bear a disproportionate burden of the disease.

Governments in North America, particularly in the United States and Canada, have implemented comprehensive HIV/AIDS prevention, treatment, and care programs. These initiatives include funding for research, prevention efforts, access to healthcare services, and subsidizing the cost of HIV drugs for eligible individuals. North America is home to several major pharmaceutical companies that develop, manufacture, and distribute HIV drugs. These companies play a pivotal role in the HIV drug market, driving innovation, conducting clinical trials, and bringing new medicines to market.

Governments in the Asia-Pacific region have implemented various initiatives to combat HIV/AIDS, including the expansion of treatment programs and the promotion of safe sex practices. These efforts contribute to the growth of the HIV drug market by increasing access to treatment and reducing the stigma surrounding the disease. Affordability is a significant factor influencing access to HIV drugs in the Asia-Pacific region. Many countries in this region have low to middle-income economies, and patients may struggle to afford expensive antiretroviral medications. Generic versions of HIV drugs and initiatives to reduce drug prices are essential for expanding access to treatment.

Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

The global biologics market size surpassed USD 419.07 billion in 2023 and is projected USD 845.78 billion by 2033, increasing at a 7.6% of CAGR from 2023 to 2033.



size surpassed USD 419.07 billion in 2023 and is projected USD 845.78 billion by 2033, increasing at a 7.6% of CAGR from 2023 to 2033. The global mHealth market size was valued at USD 60.65 billion in 2023 and is to hit USD 176.54 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2023 to 2033.



size was valued at USD 60.65 billion in 2023 and is to hit USD 176.54 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2023 to 2033. The global home healthcare market size was valued at USD 192.4 billion in 2023 and is projected USD 427.69 billion by 2033, increasing at a 8.6% of CAGR from 2023 to 2033.



size was valued at USD 192.4 billion in 2023 and is projected USD 427.69 billion by 2033, increasing at a 8.6% of CAGR from 2023 to 2033. The global corticosteroids market size surpassed USD 4.71 billion in 2023 is projected to hit USD 6.91 billion by 2033, growing at a 4.2% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.



size surpassed USD 4.71 billion in 2023 is projected to hit USD 6.91 billion by 2033, growing at a 4.2% CAGR from 2023 to 2033. The global telehealth and telemedicine market size surpassed $ 214.55 billion in 2023 to reach $ 869.22 billion by 2033, growing at a 15.5% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.



size surpassed $ 214.55 billion in 2023 to reach $ 869.22 billion by 2033, growing at a 15.5% CAGR between 2023 and 2033. The global retinitis pigmentosa market size surpassed USD 14.02 billion in 2023 to reach around USD 21.40 billion by 2033, expanding at a 6.2% of CAGR from 2023 to 2033.



size surpassed USD 14.02 billion in 2023 to reach around USD 21.40 billion by 2033, expanding at a 6.2% of CAGR from 2023 to 2033. The global RNAi therapeutics market size surpassed USD 1.11 billion in 2023 to estimate USD 4.28 billion by 2033, increasing at 14.9% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.



size surpassed USD 1.11 billion in 2023 to estimate USD 4.28 billion by 2033, increasing at 14.9% CAGR between 2023 and 2033. The global infertility treatments market size was valued at USD 1.58 billion in 2023 is expected to hit USD 3.28 billion by 2033, increasing at a 7.9% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.



size was valued at USD 1.58 billion in 2023 is expected to hit USD 3.28 billion by 2033, increasing at a 7.9% CAGR from 2023 to 2033. The global ulcerative colitis treatment market surpassed $ 10.16 billion in 2023 to hit $ 14.77 billion by 2033, growing at a 4.1% of CAGR between 2023 and 2033.



market surpassed $ 10.16 billion in 2023 to hit $ 14.77 billion by 2033, growing at a 4.1% of CAGR between 2023 and 2033. The global glutamine market size to climb from $ 130.94 million in 2023 to reach around $ 175.27 million by 2033, growing at a 3.2% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.

Competitive Landscape

The market is dominated by pharmaceutical companies that develop, manufacture, and distribute HIV drugs. Companies compete based on the diversity and efficacy of their HIV drug portfolios. This includes the development of new antiretroviral drugs, combination therapies, long-acting formulations, and novel drug delivery systems to address the evolving needs of patients. Innovation is critical in the competitive landscape, with companies investing heavily in research and development to discover new drug candidates and treatment modalities. Advancements in drug discovery, molecular biology, and biotechnology drive competition by enabling the development of more potent and targeted HIV therapies.

Recent Developments

In 2021, Johnson & Johnson worked on making new drugs for HIV. They got approval from the FDA for their new drug called Rekambys. This drug is given as a shot and helps treat HIV-1 infection in certain patients.

Johnson & Johnson worked on making new drugs for HIV. They got approval from the FDA for their new drug called Rekambys. This drug is given as a shot and helps treat HIV-1 infection in certain patients. In June 2023, AbbVie said they started testing a new treatment for HIV in a small study called phase I clinical trial. This treatment, called ABBV-1882, is made by combining two drugs: ABBV-181 and ABBV-382. These drugs target certain parts of the immune system to fight HIV.

AbbVie said they started testing a new treatment for HIV in a small study called phase I clinical trial. This treatment, called ABBV-1882, is made by combining two drugs: ABBV-181 and ABBV-382. These drugs target certain parts of the immune system to fight HIV. In August 2022, Gilead said that Sunlenca (Lenacapavir) injections and tablets were approved by the European Commission (EC) for treating HIV. Sunlenca is used along with other HIV medicines for people who have HIV that is resistant to multiple drugs.



HIV Drugs Market Players

ViiV Healthcare

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Theratechnologies Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Cipla Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Merck & Co., Inc.

HIV Drugs Market Segment

By Drug Type

Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NRTIs)

Non-Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NNRTIs)

Protease Inhibitors (PIs)

Integrase Inhibitors

Entry and Fusion Inhibitors

Combination Class Drugs

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies



By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America



Acquire our comprehensive analysis today @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/price/5131

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Gain access to the latest insights and statistics in the healthcare industry by subscribing to our Annual Membership. Stay updated on healthcare industry segmentation with detailed reports, market trends, and expert analysis tailored to your needs. Stay ahead of the curve with valuable resources and strategic recommendations. Join today to unlock a wealth of knowledge and opportunities in the dynamic world of healthcare: Get a Subscription

About Us

Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics to the healthcare sector, committed to forming creative connections that result in actionable insights and creative innovations. We are a global strategy consulting firm that assists business leaders in gaining a competitive edge and accelerating growth. We are a provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics to the healthcare sector, committed to forming creative connections that result in actionable insights and creative innovations.

Browse our Brand-New Journals:

https://www.towardspackaging.com

https://www.towardsautomotive.com

Web: https://www.precedenceresearch.com

For Latest Update Follow Us: https://www.linkedin.com/company/towards-healthcare

Get Our Freshly Printed Chronicle: https://www.healthcarewebwire.com