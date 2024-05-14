Submit Release
MassDEP Fines James Monroe Wire & Cable Corp. for Environmental Violations in Lancaster 

BOSTONThe Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) assessed a $16,176 penalty to The James Monroe Wire and Cable Corp. for violating air quality and hazardous waste regulations at its two manufacturing facilities in Lancaster. 

The Company manufactures cable for various industrial uses. MassDEP determined that the Company exceeded production limits contained in its air permit, failed to keep records of its air emissions, and had multiple hazardous waste violations.  In addition to paying the penalty, the Company must conduct required actions to return to compliance, including updating its hazardous waste management plan and adhering to air permit requirements.

“Manufacturing operations must comply with the air quality and hazardous waste regulations to protect public health and the environment,” said Mary Jude Pigsley, director of MassDEP’s Central Regional Office in Worcester.The James Monroe Wire and Cable Corp. will return to compliance with MassDEP’s air quality and hazardous waste regulations and will pay a penalty for its noncompliance.”

MassDEP’s mission is to protect and enhance the Commonwealth’s natural resources – air, water and land – to provide for the health, safety and welfare of all people, and to ensure a clean and safe environment for future generations. In carrying out this mission, MassDEP commits to address and advance environmental justice and equity for all people of the Commonwealth; to provide meaningful, inclusive opportunities for people to participate in agency decisions that affect their lives; and to ensure a diverse workforce that reflects the communities we serve.

###

