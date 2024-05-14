MassDEP Fines James Monroe Wire & Cable Corp. for Environmental Violations in Lancaster 

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) assessed a $16,176 penalty to The James Monroe Wire and Cable Corp. for violating air quality and hazardous waste regulations at its two manufacturing facilities in Lancaster.

The Company manufactures cable for various industrial uses. MassDEP determined that the Company exceeded production limits contained in its air permit, failed to keep records of its air emissions, and had multiple hazardous waste violations. In addition to paying the penalty, the Company must conduct required actions to return to compliance, including updating its hazardous waste management plan and adhering to air permit requirements.

“Manufacturing operations must comply with the air quality and hazardous waste regulations to protect public health and the environment,” said Mary Jude Pigsley, director of MassDEP’s Central Regional Office in Worcester. “The James Monroe Wire and Cable Corp. will return to compliance with MassDEP’s air quality and hazardous waste regulations and will pay a penalty for its noncompliance.”

