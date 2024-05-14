Convenience over Validation in Furniture ECommerce: ECommerce specialists YRC explains - YourRetailCoach Dubai

Convenience over Validation in Furniture ECommerce: ECommerce specialists YRC explains

Retail consultancy YRC discusses how eCommerce convenience is reducing the need for online furniture validation, especially in the Middle East market.

Empowering Retail & E-commerce businesses worldwide.” — Nikhil Agarwal

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In this communiqué, retail and eCommerce consulting firm YRC explains how the element of convenience offered by eCommerce is side-lining the need for validation in online furniture buying with an emphasis on the Middle East market.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐄𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞

ECommerce is growing by leaps and bounds in the Middle East. Today, a significant majority of people in places like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, and Doha to name a few are well-acquainted with the nuances of online shopping. The growth of eCommerce in many GCC countries is aided by strong government initiatives and high internet and smartphone penetration rates. ECommerce players are taking advantage of such conducive business environments. More and more product categories are coming under the ambit of eCommerce; furniture is one of them. A decade back buying furniture online may have been something off-the-routine but today it is not because of the element of normalisation of eCommerce or online shopping. There is greater trust in eCommerce brands. Companies have return/exchange policies for any dissatisfaction with delivered products. Validation has taken a backseat and convenience leading the way in the case with many customer segments, product categories, and even brands.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐐𝐮𝐢𝐜𝐤 𝐅𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞

Today, there is a general tendency to prefer solutions that can be quickly and easily accessed and implemented. Online shopping is an example of this. It gets rid of the hassles of going to physical marketplaces, waiting in checkout queues, coming back home, and every other task in between. The same is true for products. Furniture that can be easily assembled and disassembled eases the purchase and consumption journey for customers. The idea of quick furniture is something that resonates more accurately with eCommerce than traditional retailing. For example, a traditional furniture store may offer quick furniture products but the lack of eCommerce capabilities extends the gap between the point where the need is felt and the urge to buy is created to the point where the purchase is made and the products are delivered. On the contrary, an online furniture business or a furniture store with eCommerce capabilities is able to reach out to its target segments and fulfil the demand in a shorter timeline. ‘Quick products with quicker services’ is the convenience eCommerce provides here, overtaking validation which is more time-consuming.

𝐂𝐡𝐨𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

Online furniture stores can offer an extensive range of merchandise. This is possible because online businesses are not constrained by the necessary physical possession of inventory at their disposal at the time of offering products on their websites/apps. Goods in transit or warehouses can still be listed on online portals. They can also plan their order fulfilment processes accordingly. Selling via renowned online marketplace platforms with robust channel and distribution frameworks helps this even further. Thus, customers get a wider range of choices from eCommerce brands. Having choices is another form of convenience. This is another ground where eCommerce gets the convenience to pull the plug out of validation. In relatively vast countries like Saudi Arabia, there is a higher possibility of having an extensive network of warehouses or fulfilment centres. Coupled with fast logistical solutions and the use of furniture inventory management software, online furniture brands can capitalise on this purchasing behaviour trait which is tilted towards having more product choices than validation.

𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐬 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

ECommerce brands are also quicker in adopting and offering contemporary designs and versions of products. From lab to market, the stakeholders in the value chain know that they can quickly reach out to target segments via digital marketing and take advantage of the novelty of new product ideas and designs. As experienced omnichannel consultants, YRC maintains that this novelty often overcomes the need for validation. Brand loyalty, return/exchange policies, and effective furniture inventory management resulting in consistency in stock availability further strengthen this buying motive. This is another ground of disadvantage for brick-and-mortar-only furniture retailers. Even if such businesses have great designers with them, modern furniture showroom layouts, strong online presence and robust furniture business plans, without the capability to sell online and deliver such resourcefulness remain constrained in the backdrop of the growth of eCommerce markets.

