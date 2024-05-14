Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards Announces New Dates & Location
The Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards has changed the dates for its 2024 competition to September 23-25 at The Golden Nugget in Las VegasLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards is announcing it’s rescheduled to new dates for its highly anticipated 2024 competition. The renowned event, dedicated to recognizing excellence in the world of spirits, will now take place from September 23rd to 25th at The Golden Nugget in Downtown Las Vegas.
The change in timing strategically aligns with the most critical selling quarter in the spirits industry. Chairman of the Judges Panel, Steve Beal, emphasized the importance of this adjustment, commenting, "By moving the Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards to September, we are strategically positioning our winners for enhanced post-show publicity and marketing opportunities. Announcing the winners just prior to the start of the fourth quarter, the most significant selling period in the spirits industry ensures maximum visibility and impact for our esteemed participants."
Founder & CEO of the Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards, Eddie Rivkin, expressed his enthusiasm about the move, stating, "We are thrilled to bring the 2024 Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards to The Golden Nugget, a premier destination in the vibrant city of Las Vegas. This marks a significant step forward for us as we aim to elevate the experience for our participants and attendees."
The Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards has established itself as a premier platform for recognizing excellence and innovation in the spirits industry, attracting top distilleries, industry professionals, and spirits enthusiasts from around the world. With its new date and venue, the 2024 edition promises to deliver an unparalleled experience for all involved.
