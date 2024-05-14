Islanders invited to provide input on LIVE WELL PEI Action Plan

CANADA, May 14 - The Department of Health and Wellness and PEI’s Chief Public Health Office are developing a 5-year provincial wellness action plan under the brand LIVE WELL PEI with the tagline: Together We Can. Islanders can help form the action plan by giving their input through an online survey.

“Taking steps towards wellness in PEI means seeking input from Island residents to improve health behaviours and learning to reduce their health risk. The survey will help us create a wellness action plan in Prince Edward Island and that can only be achieved when we all work together.” - Health and Wellness Minister Mark McLane

This consultation paper provides an overview of wellness in PEI, sets provincial wellness goals for Island residents, proposes actions to reach these wellness goals, and seeks input on these and other actions to be included in the LIVE WELL PEI action plan.

The survey is confidential and anonymous, and Islanders can take part until July 5, 2024.

Hard copies are available by contacting Health Promotion at 902-370-6990 or livewellpei@gov.pe.ca.

