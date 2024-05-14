Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,845 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,859 in the last 365 days.

Islanders invited to provide input on LIVE WELL PEI Action Plan

CANADA, May 14 - The Department of Health and Wellness and PEI’s Chief Public Health Office are developing a 5-year provincial wellness action plan under the brand LIVE WELL PEI with the tagline: Together We Can. Islanders can help form the action plan by giving their input through an online survey. 

“Taking steps towards wellness in PEI means seeking input from Island residents to improve health behaviours and learning to reduce their health risk. The survey will help us create a wellness action plan in Prince Edward Island and that can only be achieved when we all work together.”

- Health and Wellness Minister Mark McLane

This consultation paper provides an overview of wellness in PEI, sets provincial wellness goals for Island residents, proposes actions to reach these wellness goals, and seeks input on these and other actions to be included in the LIVE WELL PEI action plan.

The survey is confidential and anonymous, and Islanders can take part until July 5, 2024.

Hard copies are available by contacting Health Promotion at 902-370-6990 or livewellpei@gov.pe.ca.

Media contact:
Morgan Martin
Senior Communications Officer 
Health and Wellness

You just read:

Islanders invited to provide input on LIVE WELL PEI Action Plan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more