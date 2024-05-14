How to Start a Supermarket - Retail Experts YRC Shares Insights on the Key Planning Areas (Part One) - YourRetailCoach

How to Start a Supermarket - Retail Experts YRC Shares Insights on the Key Planning Areas (Part One)

Most of the supermarket brands and businesses of yesteryear are finding it difficult today to sustain the kind of success they have had for years.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unfortunately, many of them are struggling to even survive commercially. There is no assurance that the same fate is not awaiting the new generation of supermarket businesses. History repeats itself and those who stick to the fundamentals and improvise have a sliver of a chance at continuing.

In this communiqué, retail and eCommerce consulting firm YRC highlights some of the fundamentals and level-ups concerning four key planning areas involved in starting a supermarket business.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡

The quality of understanding of the markets helps supermarkets come up with the right value propositions in terms of products, services, and customer experience. Some pertinent questions to ask here are:

· What are the current demand gaps or pain points of customers that could be resolved?

· Who are the potential customers or target segments?

· What is the size of the target market segment?

· What is the level of competition? Are there any market entry barriers?

· What should be the UVPs to create brand distinction?

· What are the future market challenges and opportunities?

𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭

Traditional supermarkets often found it challenging to establish unique brand positioning owing primarily to product homogeneity. This was overcome by working on the element of service and other non-core elements. Contemporary supermarket brands and businesses seek to create a market niche by offering online shopping, home delivery, membership benefits, competitive pricing, superior servicescape, and other strategies to deliver a superior supermarket customer experience. So, for modern supermarkets, value propositions also include all these additional components. Business models are plaited around these value propositions (focused on customers) that give unique brand positioning.

𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐋𝐚𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠

Populated areas – both residential and commercial, easily attract business interest as footfall tends to remain higher in such areas. Pitfall number one in getting a space in such a place is an expensive affair. Two, it will soon become a competitive market if it is not already. Three, omnichannel can outperform such locational advantages if the elements of in-store and overall customer experience are not treated for strategic vantage. Lastly, a premium location does not guarantee long-lasting market positioning without strong and unique value propositions. An effective and possible way out is to go for average locations with hyper-localisation, omnichannel capabilities and dark store expansion. This does not negate the need for supermarket location analysis.

Good quality supermarket layout planning can give effect to space optimisation, increased potential for sales, inventory management, and several other benefits. But one area of impact where it means a lot to modern-day supermarkets is the quality of in-store and overall customer experience.

𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 & 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬

All business ideas eventually boil down to their respective financial and commercial mettle. This applies to supermarkets as well. Carrying out the necessary financial and commercial assessments helps establish or assess the viability of a business idea on the grounds of numbers like sales, profitability, inventory, timelines, etc. There is no room for incomplete or undone work here. Anything left unattended could later become a source of financial and commercial discomfort.

Some important grounds to be covered under this fundamental requirement of supermarket business planning are (assessments of) capital investments, operational expenditure, sales and revenue forecasting, ROI and break-even analysis, projected profit and loss statements, working capital management, and any other variable relevant to the business model and business plan in question.

