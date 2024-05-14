An Afternoon of Community Connections and Culinary Delights Await at Seven Horsemen Billiards Cookout
Scheduled for May 11th, from 2-4pm, at 715 W. Rowan Street, Fayetteville, NC, this event is set to be a highlight on the community calendar.FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES., May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seven Horsemen Billiards is excited to announce a thrilling event aimed at fostering community connections while tantalizing taste buds with mouth-watering delights. The Seven Horsemen Billiards Cookout promises an afternoon of electrifying entertainment, delicious food, and opportunities for local vendors to shine.
Scheduled for May 11th, from 2-4pm, at 715 W. Rowan Street, Fayetteville, NC, this event is set to be a highlight on the community calendar. Attendees can expect live performances by the talented artists Oso Talented and Suave The Poet, ensuring that the atmosphere will be buzzing with excitement and rhythm.
But the excitement doesn't stop there! Seven Horsemen Billiards is offering free vendor opportunities, providing local businesses with a platform to showcase their products and services to a diverse audience. For businesses looking to participate as vendors, please contact 910-633-9684 for more information and to secure your spot.
"This cookout is more than just an event; it's a celebration of our vibrant community and a testament to the power of coming together," says Michael Hayes, owner of Seven Horsemen Billiards. "We invite everyone to join us for an afternoon of fun, food, and fellowship."
Don't miss out on this opportunity to connect with your neighbors, enjoy fantastic music, and indulge in delectable treats. Mark your calendars for May 11th and make your way to the Seven Horsemen Billiards Cookout for an experience you won't soon forget.
For more information and updates, follow us on social media @SevenHorsemenBilliards
**Media Contact:**
ShaDonna “Mo” McPhaul
(910) 574-3346
shadonnamack@me.com
ShaDonna “Mo” McPhaul
The Mo You Know
+1 844-664-7697
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Other